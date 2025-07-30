Our Yard History: The Pipe and Steel Plate Shop, Building 202

Courtesy Photo | This photo shows the steel storage shed from west, dated Apr. 24, 1919.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This photo shows the steel storage shed from west, dated Apr. 24, 1919. see less | View Image Page

This month we continue exploring the locations where the work gets done here at America’s Shipyard or as I like to say our "big box stores" so, let’s explore the how the Pipe and Steel Plate Shop, Building 202, came to be.



The pipe repair function here at Norfolk was first conducted at the north end waterfront during the post-Civil War era under open sheds and upon shipboard as wooden sailing warships became steam powered. As the calendar turned into the early 20th century the new steel Navy here required a more robust pipe facility. Larger warships powered first by coal and then later by fuel oil introduced an entirely new technology that influenced both our construction and repair capabilities for piping of all sorts. We adapt to fulfill these challenges by conversion of a new Boiler Shop, Building 23.



In parallel with the growth of the new steel Navy metal plates replaced wood as the construction material of choice. Here at Norfolk, metal plate was first brought directly to the granite building ways (ruins of ex-Shiphouses "A" and "B") across from Trophy Park where we constructed both the USS Texas and USS Raleigh in the late 1890s. Our 1903 station map depicts new construction of a facility titled Steel Storage, Building 79, which before its demolition was also located near Trophy Park.



As we are all familiar with industrial shop functions and the locations where those functions take place, changes occur over time for various reasons. Facility conversion of the Plumbers Shop, Building 42, seems to now take care of Norfolk’s piping needs along with the recent new construction of a location for steel storage with Building 202’s completion by 1921 as the yard comes out of World War I.



Building 202’s footprint was first reserved by the drawn plan entitled, "Proposed Final Layout For Development," of December 28, 1917, Public Works Drawing #4707 which placed the location for several major industrial structures before World War I. Erection of the first bridge crane rail columns at Building 202 began in April of 1919.



Building 202 grew at a quick pace as railroad tracks were laid down and an open shed style roof was assembled over same for orderly storage and transport of steel as at the time Norfolk was indeed both a repair and a ship construction yard. Given this mission, the need for steel sheets and metal shapes of all sorts and sizes at the ready was necessary. An additional outside location for steel plate storage also connected by rail was constructed. In the early 1930s this outside storage became the site of our present Sheetmetal Shop, Building 234.



The structure of Building 202 was simple in design and lent protection to the steel plate materials from the harsh effects of the weather. Utilizing the railways to convey materials in and out along with the functionality of four bays each equipped with a bridge crane lent efficient transport of steel anywhere within the complex.



World War II changed everything. Ships had grown larger and our supporting mission went into a 24/7 war footing at Norfolk. At some point in the very late 1930s a decision was made to split the purpose of Building 202 into a new Pipe Shop along while retaining its Steel Plate Shop functions. How, you might ask? Well, a floor to ceiling reinforced wall was erected to segregate the newly arrived piping function. This wall remains to this very day, over 85 years later as a tangible reminder of how Norfolk adapted to the war effort by quickly adjusting its industrial facilities.



One of the most unique features of today’s Pipe Shop is what we would refer to as the administrative entrance along the western side. This low wooden addition was constructed in 1942. Worthy to note in the photograph is a great view of a "bull cart" a carryover from the days of the early 20th century when we still used animal power to convey large items along the roadways. Also, if you look closely in the distance the outside electrical transformer is protected by a high wall of sandbags as again, we were at war.



The Pipe and Plate Shop, Building 202, has supported this shipyard for many, many decades with unwavering service not only as a facility but because of the people that worked under its roof. Next month for September 2025 in honor of the end of World War II some 80 years ago, we shall look back on how Norfolk’s skilled workforce, those men and women along with the facilities they worked within helped win the war right here on the shores of the Elizabeth River because "history matters."