Norfolk Naval Shipyard Implements Use of Submerged Arc Welding for Shafting Repairs

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently improved its shafting refurbishment capabilities with the implementation of the submerged arc welding (SAW) system, increasing deposition rates, providing savings in manhours and time spent on the work, as well as improving the quality of repairs made within our production shops.



This system utilizes a welding process where the arc and weld pool are covered by a blanket of granular flux. As the weld is done, the arc remains submerged and protects the weld from atmospheric contaminants, helping to create a strong, sound weld while also providing a safer alternative for welders utilizing the machine to avoid arc flashes or arc burns.



“Our previous machine we’ve had in the shop for more than 20 years and we were looking for alternatives to what technology is out there to not only get the job done but to help us improve the quality of our welds while taking care of our teammates,” said Code 138.2 Weld Engineer Rick Gorman. “The SAW system provides those high quality welds and beat the productivity of the older machine by months, while also having less of a toll on our workers.”



The previous machine required seven workers per shift, with six welders simultaneously welding to control shaft distortion and firewatch – totaling 14 workers overall as it was running. However, the new SAW system utilizes two operators per shift (with four total overall). In the first month since it’s installation, the team was able to complete their first shaft weld in record time with over 5,000 pounds of filler material deposited. For a process that typically took close to five or six months to complete, the team was able to cut down the length of time to one month.



“It’s been a great learning experience for us overall as we’ve trained up and put this machine into action,” said Code 138.2 Weld Engineer Miguel Benedict. “We’ve seen cost savings in the putting more metal down and less time spent on welding in general. Plus we are able to eliminate certain roles that had been previously needed to ensure the welds were clean and complete.”



Gorman added, “The old process we followed would have someone working with a needle gun with the weld, which was very loud and would require everyone in the space to utilize double hearing protection for their safety. We also had someone spending hours with a power wire brush to clean the welds. But with the SAW, the flux is able to fall off itself without the need of those going behind to clean the metals. Overall, this new system provides a safer and cleaner weld overall. Everything utilizes the integrated controls system so when the machine is running, the welders aren’t exposed to the heat of the weld. They are manning the controls and making sure it’s all running smoothly.”



With the system’s success within the shop, the team is looking towards a bright future for shaft welding repairs within the shop. “With the SAW, we’re able to get work out faster with less rework overall. The hope is that once we prove that we can be a shaft refurbishment outfit that can get that first time quality under cost in record time, we can see more work coming our way as we service our fleet,” said Benedict. “We are continuously doing this kind of work and as the lead yard for refurbishments for these kinds of shafts, it’s important we’re utilizing the best tools of the trade. We hope this is a first step in continuing to expand our efforts in the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 11:29 Story ID: 544520 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Implements Use of Submerged Arc Welding for Shafting Repairs, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.