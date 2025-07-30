Shipyard Spotlight: Aubrey Morris – Code 2360.2 Health Physician

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Health Physicist Aubrey Morris flexes her creative muscles developing training materials for the Fleet Maintenance and Radiological Support Division (Code 2360), and when not at work, enjoys the gym and spending time in nature hiking and taking road trips to recharge.



Morris was nominated for her “gracious spirit and tenacious drive” in Code 2360.2’s Nuclear Central Design Group.

“She makes our training materials really shine,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Lead Radiological Instructor Jessica McRae. “Aubrey has gone over and beyond her job title and has taken other technical, video, and graphic design classes to develop her skills as a multimedia specialist.”



“I have a wide range of responsibilities, all revolving around media creation and mainly for training products: eLearning development, image curation, audio recording and editing, video storyboarding, scriptwriting, logo design, branding, building PowerPoints, document formatting...the list goes on,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Health Physicist Aubrey Morris.



Morris started her career at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a Radiological Controls Technician (RCT) in 2011 and transferred to NNSY in 2012. She remained an RCT until she was hired for her current position in 2016.



“It’s hard to sum up the ways Aubrey contributes because she has such a big impact,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supervisory Health Physicist Ivey Brown. “She really tunes into what our customers need, not just meeting the original ask, but giving them something even better that will resonate with the audience and improve the training.”



Brown continued, “Her incredible eye for design, strong technical skills, and understanding of how people absorb training shine through in her work, and the result is amazing products.”



Morris thrives on taking a concept and shaping it into the final product. She is supporting Code 105.7 with the Radiological Controls Technician Qualification School (RCTQS) Redesign project by providing new visuals. Also, Morris created all the visuals for the new radiation worker training, which is a corporate product used at all public and private shipyards, as well as the labs.



“I designed Radcon Academy, which was a combination of supporting Code 105.7 along with the entire corporation, as that training product is used at all activities by RCTs prior to them attending RCTQS,” said Morris.



Morris’s knowledge and creative skills make her a great match for Code 2360.2.



“I really appreciate how she approaches every project without ego, bringing the right people together from several skill sets, and readily gives credit to make sure they are recognized,” said Brown. “She’s a true team player and a big reason we succeed.”



Morris finds the creative process very rewarding.



“I often need to custom-build my projects in order to tailor them to my customer's needs, so no two projects are ever the same,” said Morris.



Morris continued, “I also work with an amazingly talented team and their endless support enhances not only my project deliverables, but my ability to enjoy what I do.”



Like any career at NNSY, being a Health Physicist has its challenges.



“My customers know what they need me to develop (e.g. video, eLearning, PowerPoint, etc.) but they often don't know what they want it to look like,” said Morris. “Putting together concepts and building something up from scratch, often with little initial direction, is a massive challenge but in the best possible way.”



Morris continued, “In many ways, the most challenging part of my job is also the most rewarding and that's a sure sign that you love what you do!”



Her positive attitude translates into continued success.



“In general, I try to keep the mindset that everything happens for me, not to me,” said Morris. “When looking at challenges as opportunities for personal growth, I'm able to take a step back and evaluate what life is trying to teach me at that moment.”



She believes that a good leader adopts the concept that “they work for you” and has advice for anyone considering a career at NNSY.



“Identify what your strengths are and lean into them,” said Morris. “It's possible to love what you do for a living, and with there being so many different career opportunities here at NNSY, you're likely to find a position where you'll excel based on your strengths.”



Over the years, she has been taught to speak up for herself and believes that everyone’s thoughts and opinions deserve to be heard. Also, Morris has an adventurous spirit.



“Outside the gate you'll either find me at the gym, hiking, doing yoga, getting a swim in, or hitting a bike trail,” said Morris. “I love being out in nature and craving the company of trees and the solitude of the outdoors to recharge.”

Morris continued, “I also relax by taking mini-road trips on the weekends to try different vegan foodie spots and I always enjoy discovering new favorites.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 11:15 Story ID: 544517 Location: VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Aubrey Morris – Code 2360.2 Health Physician, by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.