AETC command team visits Team Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, Air Education and Training Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, AETC command chief, toured Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 21-23, 2025. The purpose of their visit was to gain insight into the training mission of the 314th Airlift Wing, engage with community partners, and explore the base's initiatives to support Airmen and their families.



During their three-day visit, the AETC command team received a briefing from the 314th AW that highlighted recent developments in unit training and its overall impact on the mission. They attended a civic leader social to reaffirm AETC's commitment to building strong partnerships with key installation and local community leaders.



“Supporting the families of students and permanent party Airmen is essential to mission success,” said Lt. Gen. Robinson. “Our primary mission is to advocate for you as Airmen and your families to ultimately enable your mission efficiency and effectiveness…readiness up.”



Mrs. Maureen Robinson was also in attendance and focused on connecting with families of the international students at the schoolhouse. She emphasized the shared priorities between AETC and the 314 AW to ensure families receive proper support throughout the training experience.



To further explore quality-of-life initiatives, Mrs. Robinson engaged with the installation’s key support liaison team to discuss a variety of topics including the Child Development Center, medical referrals and housing; critical areas that directly impact the daily lives of Airmen.



“One of our lines of effort in Air Education and Training Command is the people,” Robinson said. “It’s a human endeavor. Take care of the people and they take care of the mission.”



Robinson and Bickley also visited the Airmen of the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 62nd Airlift Squadron exploring new initiatives intended to enhance operations, toured the newest fuselage training facility and highlighted superior performers.



AETC leadership also paid a visit to the Arkansas Air National Guard’s 189th Air Wing, gaining insight into their aircraft maintenance and aerial port which enhance the Air Force's Total Force structure and warfighting capabilities.



To further develop Airmen, Robinson and Bickley hosted an all call for 189 and 314 AW Airmen, where they discussed the critical role of training in building, developing and preparing mission ready Airmen, families and capabilities.



"This is about warfighting,” Bickley said. “You're in the profession of arms, and we exist for two reasons: to deter and fight and win our nation’s wars."



He also challenged Airmen with his “Change of Mindset,” encouraging them to approach changes with a positive attitude and focused mentality.



Robinson concluded his time at Little Rock AFB by flying with the 62 AS, experiencing firsthand the C-130J Super Hercules and the wing’s mission to prepare the next generation of tactical airlifters.



“Thank you for the mission performance and what you do here, prepping the next generation to hit the line and get after the mission as lethal and as ready as we need you to be,” Robinson said. “This is where the hard work is done.”

