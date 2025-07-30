Kentucky Guard medical personnel enhance readiness and partnerships overseas

Courtesy Photo | Medical personnel from the Kentucky National Guard Medical Detachment (MEDDET) and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medical personnel from the Kentucky National Guard Medical Detachment (MEDDET) and 1163rd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) conduct overseas deployment training at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany in April 2025. The mission enhanced Soldier medical readiness and strengthened partnerships with active-duty and host-nation medical personnel. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Army National Guard Soldiers from the Kentucky Medical Detachment (MEDDET) and the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) recently completed overseas deployment training (ODT) rotations at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in Germany. The missions enhanced Soldier medical readiness and strengthened partnerships with active-duty and host-nation medical personnel.



Across two rotations in April 2025, 18 Kentucky Army National Guard (KYARNG) medical professionals integrated into LRMC’s clinical and administrative operations. Soldiers served in family medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, behavioral health, dermatology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and patient administration divisions.



Each Soldier applied their MOS-specific skills in real-world, high-tempo settings. Providers and medics assisted with patient assessments, procedures, and documentation in MHS GENESIS, DoD’s electronic health record system. Administrative specialists gained experience in patient admissions, dispositions, records management, and international patient movement coordination.



U.S. Army Col. Patrick Howell, commander of the MEDDET, commented on how valuable the experience was for Soldiers.



“Working side by side with active component providers, civilian staff, and allied partners at Landstuhl provided our Soldiers with experience that cannot be replicated at home station,” said Howell. “It advanced our clinical readiness, improved interoperability, and enhanced our ability to support federal and state missions.”



During the rotations, KYARNG medical teams supported routine and acute care for Service members, dependents, and retirees. Providers and medics assisted in well-baby exams, urgent evaluations, dermatologic procedures, orthopedic injections, behavioral health assessments, and physical therapy treatments. Each provider treated or assisted with care for over 20 patients, directly supporting medical readiness across the force.



The training also emphasized joint and multinational collaboration. Soldiers worked under the supervision of active-duty personnel and integrated into established LRMC workflows. This allowed Guard members to develop familiarity with specialty care processes, patient flow management, and interagency coordination essential to operational medicine.



“Integration at LRMC improved our understanding of the entire continuum of care from Role 1 to Role 4 facilities,” Howell said. “That knowledge strengthens our ability to deliver coordinated, effective care to Soldiers during deployments and at home.”



Lessons learned during these rotations will inform future mission planning. Recommendations include earlier coordination with LRMC staff, ensuring all Soldiers complete training requirements before deployment, and establishing an annual KYARNG rotation to maintain readiness and continuity.



The Kentucky Army National Guard MEDDET and the 1163rd MCAS remain committed to delivering professional, effective medical care wherever needed in support of national defense and homeland missions.