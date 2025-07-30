USAG Stuttgart, AAFES holds grand opening of Germany’s third Panda Express

By Balmina Sehra

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs



STUTTGART, Germany – Months after “Coming Soon” sign first appeared in the Exchange Food Court on U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart’s Panzer Kaserne, the military community’s dreams of eating some sweet, sweet Orange Chicken and a side of fried rice finally became a reality on July 31 with the grand opening of the third Panda Express in Germany.



On this rainy Thursday morning, excited and hungry customers — many who had yearned for this familiar taste of home — stood in a line that stretched outside and wrapped around the Exchange hours before the 11 a.m. grand opening ceremony was set to begin. Leading this line was Cai, a Stuttgart High School student who arrived at the food court at 6:30 a.m. to claim the honor of being the first customer at the new Panda Express.



“I was very motivated to be one of the first people here because I wanted the food,” Cai said. “I’m excited for more variety at the food court. I’ve always picked up Panda Express when I visited Ramstein, and now it’s finally here.”



There was only one thing that kept Cai and the customers away from the wok-made wonders of Panda Express — the official ceremony.



Panda Restaurant Group, Inc. Chief of International Operations Mr. Liu William; Panda Express Store Manager Benjamin Keuchel from Lagardѐre Travel Retail Group; Exchange General Manager Robin Boylan; and USAG Stuttgart Headquarters and Headquarters Commander Capt. Boluwatife Obembe gave brief remarks before they cut the ribbon on the new restaurant in front of the cheering (and hungry) crowd.



“USAG Stuttgart continues to work with our partners, like AAFES, to transform and implement new quality of life initiatives, like Panda Express,” said Obembe. “Because increased quality of life for our military community is directly tied to increased recruitment, retention, and readiness.”



Panda Express is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States, with their signature meal Orange Chicken being one of its most popular menu items. Together with Lagardère Travel Retail Group, Panda Express opened its first restaurant in Germany at Rammstein Air Base in August 2022. Less than two years later, the group opened its second Panda Express in February 2024 at USAG Bavaria in Grafenwöhr, Germany.



“We’re honored to serve this community and bring a familiar flavor of home to service members and their families,” Liu said. “This is our third [restaurant] in Germany, and we are looking forward to bringing more.”



After the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, Exchange Services Business Manager Tina Eakin announced to the cheering crowd that the Exchange will buy lunch for the first 30 Panda Express customers, including Cai who dashed to place the first order.



“For 130 years, AAFES and the U.S. military have partnered to meet the unique needs of our military communities to improve their quality of life,” said EUCOM Exchange General Manager Robin Boyles. “Getting a ‘taste of home’ at familiar restaurants, like Panda Express, helps our customers feel connected to their families and friends back home.”

Date Taken: 08.01.2025