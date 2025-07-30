Fort Drum family members chill out with Family Advocacy Program

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members explore calming ways to relieve stress and manage anger...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members explore calming ways to relieve stress and manage anger during the 4th annual Chillfest at the Soldier and Family Readiness Division’s Enrichment Center. Army Community Service staff provided activities and resources for attendees to bring home whenever they are feeling overwhelmed with stressors in their lives. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 1, 2025) -- Fort Drum community members were invited to chill out and get creative with the Family Advocacy Program team July 31 at the Enrichment Center.



Organizers of the 4th annual Chillfest created a venue for people to explore the connection between anger management and creativity while practicing some stress-relieving activities.



“We hear a lot during parenting classes and just through regular interactions with parents about children having anger issues and difficulty controlling their emotions,” said Nicole Wetzel, FAP educator. “So, we’re really trying to emphasize emotional understanding and learning that it is OK to feel stressed and it is OK to be mad about something – but it’s how you are expressing that and finding healthy outlets.”



Attendees were invited to make sensory bottles, worry dolls and other calming crafts that aid in emotional regulation.



“These are simple things you can do at home, and it’s something the entire family can do together and benefit from,” Wetzel said.



Families could also take home some educational books, puzzles and fidget toys. But before leaving, they had an opportunity to let some paint fly and create a “Color Me Mad” splatter painting, using an assortment of tools to make wild patterns on the canvas.



“It’s fun, you get a little messy, but you just feel better when you’re done,” Wetzel said. “We have units contact us so their Soldiers can do projects like Color Me Mad, and that gives us a chance to talk with them about anger and stress management.”



Stress is a natural reaction to a challenging situation, and many people adopt personal preferences or methods to manage it.



“It doesn’t have to be a big, grand gesture or activity,” Wetzel said. “It could be sitting down with a coloring book or a word search for five minutes, meditation, or a simple breathing exercise. It’s all about finding the thing that works for you and helps calm you down.”



Spc. Nelson Rivera, with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, attended Chillfest with his wife and three children.



“Whenever we see an ACS event for the kids, and we can go as a family, we go,” he said. “My wife loves arts and crafts, and there were a lot of things to do here that were not overstimulating for the kids.”



To learn more about upcoming events with Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program and the Exceptional Family Member Program