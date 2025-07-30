USAG Wiesbaden marks 250 years of spiritual resiliency, family readiness with Army Chaplain Corps birthday picnic

Photo By Stephen Perez | Col. Andrew Lawrence, the Installation Management Command – Europe command chaplain,...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Perez | Col. Andrew Lawrence, the Installation Management Command – Europe command chaplain, and Pfc. Gina Contra, a religious affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Religious Support Office, cut a celebratory cake during a picnic honoring the 250th anniversary of the Army Chaplain Corps at Clay Chapel, Wiesbaden, Germany, July 29, 2025. Lawrence and Contra were selected to cut the cake in accordance with a time honored tradition of bestowing the honor to the oldest and youngest Chaplain Corps professionals at the event. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Community members from across the Garrison came together at Clay Kaserne Chapel on Tuesday to honor the service and sacred mission of the United States Army Chaplain Corps with a 250th anniversary picnic celebration.



The Army Chaplain Corps has a distinguished history of providing spiritual and ethical support to Soldiers since July 29, 1775 – just weeks after the U.S. Army itself was formally established.



The picnic was organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Religious Support Office and offered free lunch and cake to all attendees and activities for kids.



In his opening remarks, Col. Andrew Lawrence, the Installation Management Command – Europe command chaplain, explained how the throughline that connects all Chaplain Corps professionals – past and present – is their solemn duty to accompany military community members through the hardest of times.



He also noted how chaplains, religious affairs specialists, and directors of religious education have executed their mission through modern preventative and reactive services to build and sustain a more resilient Army.



“In recent decades, chaplains have been instrumental in suicide prevention, trauma recovery, and building resilient families,” said Col. Lawrence. “They have led Strong Bonds Retreats. They've helped Soldiers to reintegrate after deployments. They have stood by grieving families during the hardest moments imaginable. They don't wear rank to be saluted – they wear it to serve.”



The USAG Wiesbaden RSO honors the hallowed legacy of the Chaplain Corps through an active and robust community outreach program.



In addition to being readily available to all community members 24/7, the RSO engages with the entire military community by providing services and hosting events – for people of all faiths and backgrounds. This includes initiatives like “Operation Willkommen Wagon,” a weekly gathering that welcomes incoming families to the community with a meal at the Wiesbaden Army Lodge.



Additionally, Lt. Col. Oyedeji Idowu, the USAG Wiesbaden command chaplain, has personally overseen RSO’s outreach to the Garrison Civilian workforce through “Chap Talk,” a recurring initiative aimed at fostering a better workplace community through open conversation among colleagues – and free breakfast.



Learn more about RSO services and upcoming events by visiting https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/about/garrison/rso or following the Garrison on the My Army Post App.