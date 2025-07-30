Airmen rapidly deploy to support Philippine disaster relief efforts

Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | Philippine Marines secure Department of Social Welfare and Development family food...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | Philippine Marines secure Department of Social Welfare and Development family food packs delivered by CV-22 Ospreys assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing at Basco, Philippines, July 30, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the 353rd SOW is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief to communities affected by consecutive storms and the southwest monsoon. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. see less | View Image Page

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines – Within six hours of notification, Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Wing shifted from training operations in northern Japan to deployment for crisis response operations in the Philippines.



While participating in Resolute Force Pacific 2025 in Misawa, Japan, the 353rd SOW received orders to conduct life-saving efforts in response to severe flooding across Northern Luzon. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, and in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command mobilized Joint Forces to urgently respond to isolated communities.



The CV-22 Osprey served as a vital platform throughout the operation. Its ability to fly long distances at high speed, take off and land vertically, and operate in remote areas made it the ideal aircraft for reaching hard-to-access locations such as Basco, Batanes. On July 30 and 31, Ospreys transported emergency food packs from Clark Air Base to flooded communities. Thousands more are scheduled for delivery in the days ahead. This is the 353rd SOW’s most significant employment of Ospreys since the loss of Gundam 22.



In addition to air operations, the 353rd SOW deployed a range of specialized forces and capabilities. Special Tactics teams were equipped and ready for missions involving swift water rescue, mass casualty response, collapsed structure recovery, and operations at austere landing zones and drop zones. The Wing also provided Special Operations Medical Element personnel and Security Forces, ensuring a full-spectrum response to humanitarian needs in the region.



The Wing’s deployment was only possible thanks to the support from units across Japan. After a CV-22 Osprey conducted a precautionary landing at Iwate Hanamaki Airport on 24 July, the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base dispatched a C-12 aircraft to deliver critical parts, enabling a swift return to mission-ready status. The 374th AW also supported by sending logistics and maintenance personnel forward with the contingent. The 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa provided ground support and personnel, including a Public Affairs specialist, to document the operation. At Kadena Air Base, the 18th Wing provided fuel to transiting CV-22s en route to the Philippines over the weekend, fully outfitted the base gym to serve as temporary lodging for deploying personnel, and provided a Public Affairs specialist to document.



“This was a true team-of-teams effort,” said Col. Stewart Parker, commander of the 353rd SOW. “Special Operations Forces cannot respond to crisis without the robust support we received from our Pacific Air Forces teammates. This operation demonstrates the importance of interoperability between Special Operations Command Pacific and joint components in the Indo-Pacific.”



The operation was conducted in close coordination with the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, further reinforcing the strong and enduring alliance between the two countries.



“The United States stands shoulder to shoulder with our Filipino allies, especially in responding to disasters,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson. “We are grateful to the combined relief and rescue teams who have been working tirelessly on the ground to deliver emergency assistance to affected residents.”