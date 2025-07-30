More Than Muscle: How Risner builds a stronger Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN – At first glance, Risner Fitness Center might look like any other gym. Rows of treadmills lined up next to racks of weights, and the steady rhythm of exercise echoing through its halls. Beneath the surface, however, Risner is much more than a fitness facility—it's a cornerstone of wellness, resilience, and community for those stationed at Kadena Air Base.



Risner plays a critical role in keeping Airmen fit to fight by offering far more than barbells and bench presses. Its robust programming supports physical, mental, and emotional health through an array of options designed to meet the diverse needs of the Kadena community.



“We understand not everyone enjoys lifting weights,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Cruz, programs and events manager with the 18th FSS. “That’s why we offer everything from spin and Pilates to high-intensity interval training, martial arts, and intramural sports. There’s something here for everyone.”



For Airmen stationed thousands of miles from home, the impact of fitness often extends beyond the physical. Feelings of isolation or homesickness are common, and the 18th FSS aims to combat that through morale-building activities that foster connection, purpose, and support.



“When work is done, people need something to look forward to,” said Senior Airman Denise Hacker, sports program manager for the 18th FSS. “I think morale is really important to prioritize out here.”



To that end, Risner hosts regular community events; from themed fun runs and group fitness challenges to weekend late-night sports like volleyball, basketball, and soccer. These gatherings not only promote healthy habits but also provide a safe, social alternative to nightlife, helping Airmen stay connected while making smart choices.



“Some weekends we run late-night tournaments to keep Airmen engaged and active,” Hacker explained. “It gives them something fun to do while building a sense of community and accountability.”



Right next door, the Fitness Assessment Cell supports long-term health and readiness with advanced tools like the Bod Pod, which measures body composition, and access to a certified nutritionist who provides personalized dietary guidance. It’s all part of a comprehensive approach that focuses on performance, recovery, and sustainable wellness.



Importantly, Risner’s doors aren’t just open to Airmen. Nearly all programs and resources are available to anyone with base access, including dependents and Department of Defense civilians, making it a true hub for the entire Kadena community.



By going beyond traditional gym services, the Risner Fitness Center has become an anchor point for the base, helping to shape a stronger, healthier, and more resilient force.



Whether it’s through a lunchtime yoga class, a midnight basketball game, or a one-on-one nutrition consult, Risner is proving that fitness is about far more than muscles, it's about readiness, connection, and well-being, on and off duty.

