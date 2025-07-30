In the Zone: 8th OSS Wizards conduct LZ training courses

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims | Airmen conduct airfield assessments to assemble a temporary landing zone during a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims | Airmen conduct airfield assessments to assemble a temporary landing zone during a landing zone training course at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2025. The two-week program consists of Airmen from different career fields within the Airfield Operations Flight learning how to set up landing zones for wartime contingencies and disaster reliefs, ensuring aircraft can land close to the area of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Giovanni Sims) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- The 8th Operations Support Squadron has been conducting Landing Zone Training Courses to maintain readiness at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



The two-week program consists of Airmen from different career fields within the Airfield Operations Flight learning how to set up landing zones for wartime contingencies and disaster reliefs, ensuring aircraft can land close to the area of need. The first course kicked off March 24 - April 4, with a second course scheduled to occur August 11-15.



“The class is made up of air traffic controllers, airfield management, and radar, airfield, and weather systems (RAWS) Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Spillman, 8th OSS landing zone operations program noncommissioned officer in charge. “The first week involves classroom instruction where we have a RAWS, airfield management, and an ATC instructor; and we learn all three specialties together. The second week is primarily taking all the learning material and applying it in a practical sense.”



During the second week, students participate in live landing operations, honing various skills like conducting airfield assessments, setting up a landing zone, equipment operations and communicating with aircraft for a landing.



“The goal of this landing zone program is for students to be able to execute all requirements while having the smallest footprint possible,” said Spillman.



Upon successful completion of the course, students will be eligible to join their local landing zone team, where they will have the opportunity to apply and demonstrate their agile combat employment capabilities in real-world scenarios.



“For me, being part of the ATC section, we get to learn more about the RAWS and airfield management components of the class and be able to familiarize ourselves with those skills,” said Senior Airman Jason Tighe, 8th OSS ATC radar approach control journeyman. “This course really provides a deeper understanding and first-hand experience to be able to respond to any threat on the runway while ensuring that we know how to set up and maintain our airfield operations.”



As the landing zone course continues, the 8th OSS will keep developing and refining the program to ensure the 8th Fighter Wing maintains the ability to accept follow-on forces and is prepared to overcome any challenges to win the fight tonight.