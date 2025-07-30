Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Bryce Vincent

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Vincent, 51st Maintenance Squadron corrosion control lead, was named the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for his outstanding technical expertise, leadership and dedication at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24.



Vincent leads corrosion prevention and treatment operations in aircraft structural maintenance, directly ensuring the safety, reliability and combat readiness of Osan’s F-16 Fighting Falcons. His role is critical in sustaining aircraft performance and eliminating delays due to maintenance issues, reinforcing the 51st FW’s “Fight Tonight” posture.



“Corrosion control is essential to aircraft readiness,” Vincent said. “Without it, jets could suffer serious damage that risks flight safety and mission success. What we do behind the scenes keeps our pilots safe and our aircraft in the fight.”



As the corrosion control lead, Vincent directed a six-member team through 67 inspections and 23 major repairs, enabling 2,500 flying hours and more than 1,500 sorties. He also coordinated a two-member team’s temporary duty assignment to Kunsan Air Base to support a full wing paint job on an F-16, strengthening regional airpower.



Vincent’s initiative extends beyond the hangar. He managed custom aircraft stenciling and memorabilia operations, supporting events such as the master sergeant release party, earning recognition from the wing command chief. He also completed 12 credit hours toward a bachelor's degree, applying his studies to update five squadron standard operating procedures that passed recent inspections with zero findings.



“I take pride in this work because it’s not just about maintaining aircraft, it’s about maintaining trust,” Vincent said. “Every jet that takes off represents the effort my team and I put in to keep it mission-ready.”



Vincent’s leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence continue to enhance the 51st MXS and ensure Osan remains ready to project airpower at a moment’s notice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 01:15 Story ID: 544475 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Bryce Vincent, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.