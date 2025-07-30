Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Bryce Vincent

    Photo By Senior Airman Tallon Bratton | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Vincent, 51st Maintenance Squadron corrosion control...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Vincent, 51st Maintenance Squadron corrosion control lead, was named the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for his outstanding technical expertise, leadership and dedication at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24.

    Vincent leads corrosion prevention and treatment operations in aircraft structural maintenance, directly ensuring the safety, reliability and combat readiness of Osan’s F-16 Fighting Falcons. His role is critical in sustaining aircraft performance and eliminating delays due to maintenance issues, reinforcing the 51st FW’s “Fight Tonight” posture.

    “Corrosion control is essential to aircraft readiness,” Vincent said. “Without it, jets could suffer serious damage that risks flight safety and mission success. What we do behind the scenes keeps our pilots safe and our aircraft in the fight.”

    As the corrosion control lead, Vincent directed a six-member team through 67 inspections and 23 major repairs, enabling 2,500 flying hours and more than 1,500 sorties. He also coordinated a two-member team’s temporary duty assignment to Kunsan Air Base to support a full wing paint job on an F-16, strengthening regional airpower.

    Vincent’s initiative extends beyond the hangar. He managed custom aircraft stenciling and memorabilia operations, supporting events such as the master sergeant release party, earning recognition from the wing command chief. He also completed 12 credit hours toward a bachelor's degree, applying his studies to update five squadron standard operating procedures that passed recent inspections with zero findings.

    “I take pride in this work because it’s not just about maintaining aircraft, it’s about maintaining trust,” Vincent said. “Every jet that takes off represents the effort my team and I put in to keep it mission-ready.”

    Vincent’s leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence continue to enhance the 51st MXS and ensure Osan remains ready to project airpower at a moment’s notice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 01:15
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Pacific Air Forces
    Mustang of the Week
    Airmen
    Republic of Korea
    Osan Air Base

