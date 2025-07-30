New ADR Equipment Warehouse Boosts Airfield Readiness at Yokota Air Base

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | An exterior view of the new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) facility completed by the...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | An exterior view of the new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) facility completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) on Yokota Air Base, July 24, 2025. The facility will significantly enhance the 374th CES’s ability to rapidly respond to airfield damage during contingency operations. The new warehouse will numerous pieces of heavy construction equipment and sea van containers of repair materials, comprising a pre-positioned fleet valued at $31.8 million. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Ciccarone) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — A major step forward in U.S. Air Force airfield resilience was reached this summer as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (JED), completed construction of a state-of-the-art Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) Equipment Warehouse at Yokota Air Base, home of the 374th Airlift Wing.



“The completion of this warehouse represents a critical investment in airfield resilience and expeditionary capability,” said MAJ. Simratpal Singh, JED’s Deputy Commander. “It ensures the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron has immediate access to mission-essential equipment, maintained in peak condition and ready for rapid deployment.”



The facility will significantly enhance the 374th CES’s ability to rapidly respond to airfield damage during contingency operations and directly supports Yokota’s sustainment of airfield operations in the event of attack or natural disaster, contributing to regional stability and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command mission.



“This ADR reflects the dedication and technical expertise our team brings to every project,” said a JED project manager. “It’s more than just a warehouse – it’s a symbol of how engineering and construction excellence directly support the mission of U.S. forces within Japan.”



Yokota Air Base, located in western Tokyo, serves as the headquarters for U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force – out of which the 374th operates tactical airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



With a construction contract value of $44.1 million awarded Feb. 3, 2023, the new warehouse will be home to numerous pieces of heavy construction equipment and containers of repair materials, comprising a pre-positioned fleet valued at $31.8 million.



The 6,439-square-meter facility provides expansive, unobstructed indoor storage, allowing for efficient equipment access, maintenance, and protection. Hangar-style doors support rapid equipment deployment, while critical infrastructure – including electrical and mechanical utilities, a fire alarm system, and a dry-pipe fire suppression system – ensures the facility is both safe and operationally ready.



Despite some delays caused by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages during the installation of the fire protection system, construction was completed with minimal issues and beneficial occupancy was established on June 26, 2025.



“This was one of the [most efficient] MILCON projects I have ever worked on, and the contractor and USACE [JED] personnel did an excellent job coordinating everything and keeping it on schedule,” said Elias Ellison, Project Engineer Chief of Project Execution with Team C out of Yokota.



With construction now complete, the ADR warehouse stands as a testament to interagency collaboration and reinforces the strategic infrastructure supporting U.S. forces across the Pacific.