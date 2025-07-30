The 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show is Almost Here

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAI‘I – The 2025 Kane‘ohe Bay Air Show is almost here! The air show is open to the public on Aug. 9, 2025, and Aug. 10, 2025, with Aug. 8, 2025, reserved for a Military Appreciation Day. This year’s air show also coincides with the Marine Corps' 250th year of service. Join us as we celebrate 250 years of Marine Corps history, tradition, and service to the United States of America.



Headlining this year’s air show is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team, known for their thrilling aerial performances. The air show will also have an array of aerial demonstrations, static displays, musical performances, food vendors, and more! The interactive air show demonstrations and displays offer a glimpse into military history and modern technology, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about their military neighbors.



Safety is our top priority. The Provost Marshal’s Office has worked extensively with the Honolulu Police Department and the Department of Transportation on a traffic plan to ensure a seamless air show experience. The H-3 Main Gate and Mokapu Gate to Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i open at 8 a.m. on both Aug. 9, 2025, and Aug. 10, 2025. Once through the gate, attendees will be guided to a designated parking area and directed to a parking space. The flightline gate will open at 9 a.m., where attendees will have their bags and identification checked before entering. A shuttle system from the parking lots to the flight line is available.



We look forward to welcoming you to the 2025 Kane‘ohe Bay Air Show and to an early celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday! For more information on the Military Appreciation Day, list of performers, prohibited items, and traffic guidance, please visit https://www.kbayairshow.com/. We hope to see you there!



