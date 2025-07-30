Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Eakin

Photo By Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls | Tech. Sgt. Lacey Eakin, 8th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate Office noncommissioned...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls | Tech. Sgt. Lacey Eakin, 8th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate Office noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, does casework in her office at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2025. Eakin was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 28 - Aug. 1 for her leadership abilities and dedication to ensuring the Wolf Pack remains ready to take it north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Tech. Sgt. Lacey Eakin, a native of Wimberley, Texas and 8th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate Office noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, won recognition as the Pride of the Pack during the week of July 28 - Aug. 1, 2025, for her work supporting six higher headquarters cases, 14 criminal investigations and fast tracking a short notice tasking keeping a crucial court martial on track.



As the NCOIC of Military Justice, Eakin played a pivotal role in managing Kunsan’s military justice portfolio alongside the Chief of Military Justice. Eakin’s hard work extends beyond the Wolf Pack as she collaborated with Seventh Air Force’s legal leadership, two civilian expert witnesses, and 15 trial witnesses to coordinate more than $80,000 in travel and expert witness costs.



Eakin is also the installation’s Victim Witness Assistance Program Coordinator, her work safeguarded the rights of victims and witnesses across nine cases. She also serves as the office’s subject matter expert in progressive discipline and Air Force writing, utilizing her skills by partnering with the Career Development Center to train 12 NCOs and 11 Airmen.



Continuing the hard work she took on the extra duty of the Wing Staff Agency’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and Suicide Prevention representative, she led two training sessions for 15 personnel and was personally requested to lead two base-wide sessions for 23 members of the Wing. She led the quarterly status of discipline reporting, assembling key data to brief all current cases and fostering cross-talk opportunities with more than 50 of the Wolf Pack’s leaders.



Thank you, Tech. Sgt. Eakin, for your tireless commitment to justice, leadership development, and the Wolf Pack’s mission. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition!