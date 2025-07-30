Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Eakin

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Tech. Sgt. Lacey Eakin, a native of Wimberley, Texas and 8th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate Office noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, won recognition as the Pride of the Pack during the week of July 28 - Aug. 1, 2025, for her work supporting six higher headquarters cases, 14 criminal investigations and fast tracking a short notice tasking keeping a crucial court martial on track.

    As the NCOIC of Military Justice, Eakin played a pivotal role in managing Kunsan’s military justice portfolio alongside the Chief of Military Justice. Eakin’s hard work extends beyond the Wolf Pack as she collaborated with Seventh Air Force’s legal leadership, two civilian expert witnesses, and 15 trial witnesses to coordinate more than $80,000 in travel and expert witness costs.

    Eakin is also the installation’s Victim Witness Assistance Program Coordinator, her work safeguarded the rights of victims and witnesses across nine cases. She also serves as the office’s subject matter expert in progressive discipline and Air Force writing, utilizing her skills by partnering with the Career Development Center to train 12 NCOs and 11 Airmen.

    Continuing the hard work she took on the extra duty of the Wing Staff Agency’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and Suicide Prevention representative, she led two training sessions for 15 personnel and was personally requested to lead two base-wide sessions for 23 members of the Wing. She led the quarterly status of discipline reporting, assembling key data to brief all current cases and fostering cross-talk opportunities with more than 50 of the Wolf Pack’s leaders.

    Thank you, Tech. Sgt. Eakin, for your tireless commitment to justice, leadership development, and the Wolf Pack’s mission. Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition!

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Hometown: WIMBERLEY, TEXAS, US
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Legal
    Pride of the Pack

