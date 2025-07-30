From care packages to classified: Kadena’s unsung mail force

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Whether it’s a long-awaited care package from home, official mail, or online order filled with deployment essentials, every piece of mail moving through Kadena Air Base touches the hands of the 718th Force Support Squadron’s Postal Operations flight.



Often working behind the scenes, this team of more than 50 U.S. Airmen and Japanese employees quietly power a critical mission that affects every unit, every family, and every Airman stationed at Kadena.



The Postal Operations flight processes thousands of packages daily and upward of 20,000 during peak times such as the holidays or PCS season, and their work goes far beyond sorting and delivering boxes.



“Our mission goes beyond logistics,” said Senior Master Sgt. Cassidy Wong, 718th Force Support Squadron, Postal Operations superintendent. “We’re trusted agents, not just for the U.S. Air Force, but also in representing U.S. customs compliance and maintaining positive relations with Japanese authorities.”



The Postal flight is divided into four main sections that keep operations running smoothly. The Postal Service Center handles all incoming mail and package distribution, while the Customer Service and Directory team manages in- and out-processing, assists with lost or damaged items, and responds to inquiries.



The Finance section oversees USPS-related revenue and shipping, ensuring every item is safe, properly declared, and compliant with customs regulations. Meanwhile, the Official Mail section manages sensitive government correspondence, following strict military and federal protocols.



All mail coming in and out of Kadena must meet USPS standards and Japanese customs regulations. A complex responsibility handled daily by young Airmen and non-commissioned officers in charge.



“It's a heavy responsibility for our junior Airmen and NCOs to carry that load, but they are well trained and have earned that responsibility," said Wong.



Postal Airmen work tirelessly each day to ensure packages are accurately processed and delivered to their correct destinations, despite high volumes and constant demand.



“Customer interaction is my favorite part, you never know who you’ll meet. Helping them send something important, it means a lot,” said Airman Eliasmiguel Deleon, 718th FSS postal clerk.



To maintain readiness and precision, the flight conducts monthly training sessions to sharpen skills and refine procedures, and their mission isn’t limited to Kadena.



The Postal Operations flight is the only 718th FSS flight with a deployment role, sending members forward to process mail and packages at airports and bases supporting deployed forces.



“We’re the only flight in the 718th FSS that deploys,” added Tech. Sgt. Mary Scruggs, 718 FSS postmaster. “Some of our team is responsible for handling mail in operational environments, which says a lot about the scope and importance of what we do.



While their workplace may be tucked behind a service counter, the work of Kadena’s Postal Operations flight echoes far beyond it.



“We’re not just delivering mail,” Wong said. “We’re supporting morale, mission, and security all at once.”



From packages that lift spirits to documents that move missions, the impact of Kadena’s postal professionals is felt in every corner of the base, quietly, consistently, and with unwavering dedication.

