Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Northwest Awards Environmental Long-Term Monitoring and Operation and Maintenance Contract

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Story by Amanda Surmeier 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded a $45 million small business set-aside, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity type contract to EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC of Hunt Valley, Maryland, for long-term monitoring and operational and maintenance services, July 31.

    This contract is a continuation of NAVFAC Northwest’s long-term monitoring and operation and maintenance requirements for the Environmental Restoration and Base Realignment & Closure programs. Work included in the contract relates to environmental monitoring and operation of environmental remediation systems, environmental land use control inspection and management, and long-term monitoring.

    “The contract will allow us to continue successfully operating and maintaining various environmental remediation systems throughout NAVFAC Northwest’s area of operations,” said NAVFAC Northwest Environmental Restoration Department lead Philip Nenninger. “The contract being awarded helps ensure the Navy’s protective measures continue to safeguard human health and the environment.”

    Work will be performed across the NAVFAC Northwest area of operations—including Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming—with completion expected by January 2031.

    For questions or concerns, please contact the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Public Affairs Office at navfacnwpao@us.navy.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 17:39
    Story ID: 544447
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Northwest Awards Environmental Long-Term Monitoring and Operation and Maintenance Contract, by Amanda Surmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    small business
    restoration
    remediation
    navy
    contract
    environmental

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download