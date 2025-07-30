NAVFAC Northwest Awards Environmental Long-Term Monitoring and Operation and Maintenance Contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded a $45 million small business set-aside, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity type contract to EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC of Hunt Valley, Maryland, for long-term monitoring and operational and maintenance services, July 31.



This contract is a continuation of NAVFAC Northwest’s long-term monitoring and operation and maintenance requirements for the Environmental Restoration and Base Realignment & Closure programs. Work included in the contract relates to environmental monitoring and operation of environmental remediation systems, environmental land use control inspection and management, and long-term monitoring.



“The contract will allow us to continue successfully operating and maintaining various environmental remediation systems throughout NAVFAC Northwest’s area of operations,” said NAVFAC Northwest Environmental Restoration Department lead Philip Nenninger. “The contract being awarded helps ensure the Navy’s protective measures continue to safeguard human health and the environment.”



Work will be performed across the NAVFAC Northwest area of operations—including Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming—with completion expected by January 2031.



For questions or concerns, please contact the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Public Affairs Office at navfacnwpao@us.navy.mil.

Date Taken: 07.31.2025 Date Posted: 07.31.2025 Story ID: 544447 by Amanda Surmeier