Dental Health Activity Fort Carson gets new commander

Col. John King receives the Dental Health Activity Fort Carson guidon from Col. Clint Cobb, the Evans Army Community Hospital deputy commander of administration, during the DENTAC change of command ceremony July 30 at Founder's Field. King assumed command from Col. Pete Guevara, the outgoing commander.

Col. John King assumed command of Dental Health Activity Fort Carson from Col. Pete Guevara in a change of command ceremony July 30 at Founder’s Field.



The change of command also marks the realignment of the dental health activity, or DENTAC, under Evans Army Community Hospital. Along with command of the dental health activity, King will also serve as the deputy commander of Dental Services for Evans.



Guevara, who has served as the DENTAC commander for three years and is planning to retire in 2026, will continue to serve the Fort Carson community as a dental provider until his retirement.



Col. Clint Cobb, the Evans Army Community Hospital deputy commander for administration, presided over the ceremony and thanked Guevara for his leadership and service to the Mountain Post.



“Under your command, the Fort Carson DENTAC consistently provided high-quality, mission-focused dental care and directly enhanced the readiness of our Soldiers and the health of our force,” said Cobb. “Whether it was supporting large scale Soldier readiness processing events, innovating during times of restricted access, or simply maintaining the day-to-day excellence and care that our Soldiers rely on, you and your team always rose to the occasion. But beyond metrics and missions, you fostered a culture of respect, accountability, and teamwork. You empowered your staff, cared deeply for your people, and led with humility and strength. Your impact here will be long lasting, and your example will continue to inspire those who follow.”



King comes to Fort Carson from Grafenwoehr, Germany, where he served as the officer in charge of the Grafehwoehr Dental Clinic and the interim commander for DENTAC-Bavaria. A 2007 graduate of the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health, King began his career as a 63A General Dentist. Prior to coming to Fort Carson, his career has taken him and his family to Europe, Hawaii, and numerous other assignments of increasing levels of responsibility at installations across the nation.



During his remarks, Cobb welcomed King and challenged him to continue the DENTAC’s legacy of excellence.



“Welcome, my friend,” Cobb said. “You're assuming command of a unit that is operationally sound, medically skilled, and mission ready. Your reputation precedes you, and I have every confidence in your ability to lead this team with vision and distinction. Your background, your experience, and your character make you well prepared for this role. I challenge you to build upon the foundation you inherit, and to continue strengthening dental readiness across the Fort Carson community. The soldier staff and patience of the Fort Carson Dental activity will benefit from your leadership."



In his first remarks as the DENTAC commander, King thanked the EACH leadership team and his family for their support and addressed the men and women who are now under his command.



“You are the heart of the organization,” King said. “You are where the rubber meets the road, or rather, where the drill meets the tooth. Your expertise keeps our warfighters mission ready. Your compassion strengthens our community, and your professionalism drives our success. Together we will build on the legacy of those who came before, enhance readiness, grow as a team, and lead with passion and precision. I thank you for your trust. Let's get to work.”