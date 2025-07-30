ACS offers tips for back to school savings

Back-to-school season is here, and with it comes the annual challenge of equipping students for success without breaking the bank. Careful planning and a little savvy shopping can significantly reduce financial strain. South Carolina families have an extra advantage: the annual tax-free weekend!



Strategic Shopping: Planning is Key

Before hitting the stores (or browsing online), take inventory. What supplies from last year are still usable? What items are needed versus wanted? A detailed list, categorized by student and subject, prevents impulse purchases. Consider collaborating with other parents – a bulk buy on common items like pencils, paper, and glue sticks can lead to substantial savings.



Don’t underestimate the power of comparison shopping. Utilize online tools and store flyers to identify the best deals. Many retailers, such as AAFES, price match, so don’t hesitate to ask. Look beyond the big box stores; discount retailers and dollar stores often carry essential supplies at significantly lower prices.



Beyond the Basics: Creative Cost-Cutting

Think creatively about reducing costs. Gently used textbooks and school uniforms can be excellent alternatives to buying new. You can even sell clothing items that are too small to second shops to get a little extra cash. Check with school parent groups or online marketplaces for local buy/sell/trade opportunities. For clothing, consider hand-me-downs from older siblings or cousins.



Repurposing is another effective tactic. Old binders can be reused with new covers. Leftover wrapping paper can create colorful book covers. Encourage students to personalize existing supplies to extend their lifespan.



South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend:

A Significant Benefit

Mark your calendars! South Carolina’s tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies will be held tomorrow through Sunday. This annual event allows shoppers to purchase qualifying items – including school supplies, clothing, shoes, and certain computer products – without paying state sales tax.



Qualifying items typically include:

School supplies: pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons, etc.

Clothing: shirts, pants, dresses, shoes (priced under $100 per item).

Computers & related items: computers, printers, software (under $300).

Important Note: The South Carolina Department of Revenue publishes a detailed list of qualifying items each year. Be sure to check their website (https://www.dor.sc.gov/) for the most up-to-date information.



By combining thoughtful planning, creative cost-cutting strategies, and taking advantage of South Carolina’s tax-free weekend, families can navigate back-to-school shopping with confidence and ensure students are well-equipped for a successful academic year.



For more tips, contact Army Community Service Financial Readiness Program at (803) 751-5256, option 3.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2025 Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:52 Story ID: 544442 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACS offers tips for back to school savings, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.