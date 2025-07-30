Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jackson tests its emergency response

    250716-A-GV774-6461

    A Fort Jackson firefighter arrives on scene during an installation protection exercise

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson first responders swarmed to Pierce Terrace Elementary School July 16. They were responding to reports of gunmen at the school.

    Don’t worry, it wasn’t real and no children were in school. It was part of an installation protection exercise held to test the post’s reactions to various emergency situations.

    Mark Smith, protection chief with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, said the exercise is aimed at testing the abilities of “the installation’s first responders, communication capabilities and other installation resources.”

    Smith said it took years of planning to pull off.

    “We started the planning over three years ago, using the Crawl, Walk and Run approach the train the installation on a coordinated respond to any emergency,” he said.

    The exercise also included other incidents at places including at an access control point.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:50
    Story ID: 544441
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
