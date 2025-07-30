Jackson tests its emergency response

Fort Jackson first responders swarmed to Pierce Terrace Elementary School July 16. They were responding to reports of gunmen at the school.
Don’t worry, it wasn’t real and no children were in school. It was part of an installation protection exercise held to test the post’s reactions to various emergency situations.
Mark Smith, protection chief with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, said the exercise is aimed at testing the abilities of “the installation’s first responders, communication capabilities and other installation resources.”
Smith said it took years of planning to pull off.
“We started the planning over three years ago, using the Crawl, Walk and Run approach the train the installation on a coordinated respond to any emergency,” he said.
The exercise also included other incidents at places including at an access control point.
