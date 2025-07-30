Fort Knox officials offer advice for proper bulk garbage disposal

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The installation has seen a recent increase in bulk trash items being illegally dumped in administrative and residential areas.

Because of this, officials are asking community members to remember two major points when disposing of bulk trash items on post:

Units are responsible for properly disposing of old office furnishings when replacing them. Residents are responsible for properly scheduling the removal of bulk items from their homes.

According to Robert Walker, a Directorate of Public Works Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) technical representative, congestion is partially to blame.

The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services and Republic Services disposal systems at times have been hit with Cadet Summer Training and summer Permanent Change of Station appointment requests, creating a backlog. When this happens, Walker said unit representatives and residents think it is okay to simply take their bulk trash and furnishings to the nearest dumpster.

It’s not okay, said Walker, because housing and installation refuse pickups operate off of two distinct contracts that pay for specific services. Trash cannot be dumped in just any garbage receptacle on post.

“IGSA refuse contract money is not supposed to pay to remove home furniture, and housing’s money is not supposed to remove office items,” said Walker. “There are probably 50 to 60 office chairs thrown out in dumpsters or residential areas every month or so; – it’s the largest quantity of items that gets dumped. Now it's in the post refuse or at home on the curb, and housing or someone else is paying for that removal.

“That's not supposed to happen.”

Walker said unit furnishings cannot be disposed of through post refuse and residents are not eligible to utilize Fort Knox dumpsters. Therefore, according to Fort Knox Reg. 210-2, disposal of personal property or trash on or near public or private property will be classified as littering - a Class A misdemeanor on a federal installation.

To aid in solving this problem, Walker and housing officials have offered some advice on properly disposing of bulk items in the administrative and residential areas.

For administrative areas:

To properly schedule a bulk trash pickup from an administrative or barracks building, unit representatives should go to the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services portal and click on “Schedule a Turn-In.”

The requester should then follow the on-screen prompts and answer questions about the items being picked up. The system will ask for information on the type of material and dimensions among other specifics. Once completed, the requester and a secondary point of contact will receive a confirmation number via email.

Walker said once a shipment has been approved for disposal, units can seek approval from their chain of command to obtain government credit card funding for local refuse companies to remove bulk trash in a pinch.

“I usually tell them to just Google refuse companies for bulk trash and find anyone who can accept a government credit card and get on post,” he said.

He also said planning ahead with a delivery contractor helps the process.

“The furniture is supposed to stay with the building where it's placed,” said Walker. “So, when a unit orders new furniture [and they want to get rid of the old], they should be having that contractor remove the old furniture and dispose of it for them by adding it to the scope of work in the initial request.”

For residents:

In accordance with the 2025 Knox Hills Trash and Recycling Policy, residents are given two bins from which trash is collected based on their neighborhood’s weekly schedule. However, if a resident has bulk items to dispose of, they must schedule a separate curbside bulk trash pickup date and time through their respective community office.

According to Michelle Lassalle, director of property management for Knox Hills, residents are allotted two bulk trash pickups per month with two items per scheduled time.

“Anything that does not fit within a provided resident bin, including garbage bags, furniture and large décor, is considered bulk trash,” she said.

When scheduling a pickup, a team member will collect information on the items to be collected before submitting the request for approval on behalf of the resident. The approval process can take up to 24 business hours.

Once the request has been approved, a team member will contact the resident to schedule a date and time. Officials said pickup dates can be scheduled up to a week after the initial request approval, so it is important to schedule in advance when planning a PCS.

Additionally, Knox Hills offers a bulk trash voucher to a local Elizabethtown landfill for residents moving in or out of an on-post residence between the months of May and August. Lasselle said the voucher is valid for one ton of items free of charge. Residents can obtain these vouchers by contacting their community office.

There has also been an increase in illegal dumping at recycling locations according to Lasselle, who said those found illegally dumping garbage and bulk items into recycling bins will receive a $150 fine.

Katie Huff, project director for Knox Hills, said ultimately the current problem can be resolved with a good-neighbor attitude and a bit of teamwork.

“We’re proud to be part of a community where looking out for one another extends beyond our homes and into the shared spaces we all enjoy,” she said. “By following our bulk trash policies, residents help keep our neighborhoods safe, clean and welcoming for everyone, especially during busy PCS seasons.

“It’s one simple but meaningful way we can all be good neighbors.”

Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.