23rd Wing change of command 2025

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 23rd Wing welcomed Col. Sean “Shark” Hall and bid farewell to Col. Paul “Gyro” Sheets during a change of command ceremony July 31, 2025, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The ceremony marked a continuation of the Flying Tigers’ legacy under new leadership and was presided over by Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, 15th Air Force commander.



Before introducing the new commander, Lyons praised Sheets for his pivotal role in the ongoing development of the Lead Wing. Under Sheets’ leadership, a culture of disciplined, combat-ready Airmen was fostered, sharpening the wing’s edge as a premier warfighting force.



“This wing’s rich history was further cemented by Col. Sheets’ outstanding leadership,” Lyons said. “Enhancing the 23rd’s readiness and mission effectiveness, his relentless dedication ensured the wing delivered premier power projection for our mission partners and major exercises, including multiple operations within CENTCOM, earning honors as the most employed installation in Air Combat Command.”



While introducing Hall, Lyons expressed confidence in his ability to lead and continue the wing’s success.



“It is my esteemed pleasure to welcome back to Moody for his third tour, Col. Sean Hall,” he said. “We are incredibly excited to have you lead this historic wing into the future. Colonel Hall deeply understands the mission of the 23rd Wing and the challenges that come with the job. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons Instructor Course and U.S. Naval Command and Staff College, you are exceptionally well prepared to lead the Flying Tigers. You bring with you multiple commands and extensive Air Force joint staff experience.”



Lyons said Hall’s proven record reflects the core values of the Flying Tigers, including readiness, ingenuity and resilience, making him well-suited to serve as the 23rd Wing commander.



Assuming command from Sheets, Col. Sean “Shark” Hall pledged the same level of commitment to leading the wing as one of the Air Force’s best.

“You have my solemn promise that I’ll do everything in my power to take care of you day to day, while we execute the mission at a very high level,” Hall said. “Attack, rescue, prevail. Tigers lead!”

