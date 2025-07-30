New multi-purpose facility under construction at Fort Indiantown Gap

Courtesy Photo | A rendering of a new multi-purpose facility that is under construction at Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A rendering of a new multi-purpose facility that is under construction at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Initial construction began recently on a new 21,170-square-foot multi-purpose facility here.



The $11.4-million facility will be located along Service Road in Area 4 and will be used primarily for Soldier readiness processing and units training in Area 4.



The facility will include a large auditorium with a stage and folding wall partition to divide it into two equal sized spaces and 10 office/classroom spaces, two of which will have operable wall partitions.



It will also include a breakroom/café with kitchen appliances, a functional lobby space for in-processing, storage areas and 177 parking spaces.



Lt. Col. Adam Love, director of Fort Indiantown Gap’s Department of Public Works, said the facility is part of a plan for Area 4 that will eventually create a one-stop location for essential services like administration, legal, medical and finance to allow for greater throughput and efficiency during SRP events.



The facility will offer adaptable spaces that will improve operational efficiency and improve the quality of training at the installation for years to come, Love said.



“The new facility will support our Soldiers, Airmen and their families and prepare them for future deployments and missions,” Love said. “Beyond SRP, the new auditorium will serve as a flexible venue for other training and social events, briefings and collaborative activities. Its modern design and advanced audio-visual systems make it an asset not only for the Pennsylvania National Guard, but for anyone who works or trains at Fort Indiantown Gap.”



The building was designed to allow for a future medical building addition on the east side.



“This new facility will be yet another asset that will improve training and readiness for service members at Fort Indiantown Gap,” said Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander. “In addition, it will provide a modern facility that can be used for ceremonies and other events.



“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure Fort Indiantown Gap is a state-of-the-art training center that offers everything our service members need to prepare them for any mission, anywhere,” Potts added.



The land on which the facility is being constructed had been unused for several years. It was once the location of the post swimming pool, which closed in 2019.



Construction is scheduled to be completed in February 2027.