Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty to domestic violence, disobeying a superior officer

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A soldier who pleaded guilty to strangling his wife and violating a military protective order was sentenced to prison by a military judge during his court-martial July 25 at the Fort Bragg courtroom.



Spc. Brandon E. Hill, 26, a visual information specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations), 1st Special Forces Command, will spend five years in confinement for his crimes.



On Oct. 13, 2024, Hill drove an hour to his estranged wife’s home in Fuquay-Varina, N.C., with the intent to harm her. On the way to her house, he called a friend and told her he planned to harm his wife, quoting the “Kill Bill” song by SZA which references killing one’s ex.



When Hill arrived at the house, he pretended to be an Amazon driver and used a package to block the peephole. Once she opened the door, he immediately began strangling her and shoving his fingers in her mouth.



The attack was captured on video by her neighbor’s Ring camera doorbell. Due to the victim’s screams, multiple people called 911 and the Fuquay Varina Police Department responded and arrested Hill.



Hill was ordered by his commander to not contact his wife. He violated that order when he texted her in December 2024. She alerted authorities and he was placed in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune, N.C.



A medical expert testified in court that the victim’s injuries were the worst he’s seen in his many years working on Fort Bragg. The injuries included multiple bruises, a bite mark to the victim’s arm, an inability to swallow, and lacerations inside her mouth. Hill fractured the hyoid bone in her neck, which is normally only an injury seen on deceased victims.



“Spc. Hill attempted to silence the victim through his vicious attack. Instead, she used her voice to ensure a just outcome in this case. Because of her courage, Spc. Hill will not be able to harm or silence anyone else,” said Capt. Gabrielle Lucero, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“The sentencing of Spc. Hill sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated within our ranks,” said Special Agent in Charge Alfred Diaz, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Carolinas Field Office. “This joint investigation with the Fuquay Varina Police Department demonstrates Army CID’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our soldiers, families, and communities.”



Hill will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Carolina Field Office and the Fuquay Varina Police Department. It was prosecuted by Lucero and by two Trial Counsel from the 1st Special Forces Command.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

