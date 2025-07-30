Commanding general endorses new Fort Knox wellness philosophy

Photo By Savannah Baird | Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Brig. Gen. Moe Barnett...... read more read more Photo By Savannah Baird | Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Brig. Gen. Moe Barnett signs his installation wellness philosophy into effect July 31, 2025. In the spirit of the new philosophy, Sgt. Maj. Darrell Walls, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, held a proper plank position while Barnett signed the philosophy on his back. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox received an updated wellness philosophy after Brig. Gen. Moe Barnett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, signed the document July 31.



Barnett said his philosophy focuses on pillars of readiness and resiliency – balance, self-awareness, consistency, trust and leading through action. He said he hopes the installation will benefit from the philosophy with a better understanding of wellness and what it can do for the mission.



“The benefit of wellness and understanding what that means for not just the Army, but the Greater Fort Knox community creates resiliency and makes us better teammates,” said Barnett, “which makes us better able to accomplish our mission.”



