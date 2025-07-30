Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding general endorses new Fort Knox wellness philosophy

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox received an updated wellness philosophy after Brig. Gen. Moe Barnett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, signed the document July 31.

    Barnett said his philosophy focuses on pillars of readiness and resiliency – balance, self-awareness, consistency, trust and leading through action. He said he hopes the installation will benefit from the philosophy with a better understanding of wellness and what it can do for the mission.

    “The benefit of wellness and understanding what that means for not just the Army, but the Greater Fort Knox community creates resiliency and makes us better teammates,” said Barnett, “which makes us better able to accomplish our mission.”

    For more information, visit the Fort Knox senior commander’s wellness philosophy page.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

