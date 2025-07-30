USACE to realign Transatlantic Division mission under Southwestern Division

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division challenge coin design representing...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division challenge coin design representing the mission to SAFELY deliver agile, responsive, and innovative, design, construction, engineering and contingency solutions in support of U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other global partners to advance national security interests. see less | View Image Page

WINCHESTER, Va. — On August 5, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a Transfer of Authority ceremony in Winchester, Virginia, officially transitioning mission oversight responsibilities of USACE operations in support of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command from the Transatlantic Division to the Southwestern Division. The ceremony marks a deliberate organizational realignment within USACE, designed to strengthen continuity, enhance readiness, and reinforce long-term support to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.



This transition is part of USACE’s enterprise-wide effort to improve internal efficiency and streamline oversight of global operations. The realignment does not affect USACE’s presence, responsibilities, or operations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. The Middle East District and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District, formerly aligned under the Transatlantic Division, will continue operating without interruption under the command of the Southwestern Division. Both districts remain fully engaged in delivering critical infrastructure, contingency support, and partner capacity across 21 nations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Levant.



“This transition consolidates oversight while preserving the mission,” said Col. Craig S. Baumgartner, Transatlantic Division commander. “The Middle East and Expeditionary Districts will continue delivering the same high level of support across the region, focused, forward, and unwavering in their commitment to the CENTCOM and SOCOM missions.”



The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, assumes responsibility for the CENTCOM mission while continuing to lead four domestic districts located in Little Rock (Ark.), Tulsa (Okla.), Fort Worth (Texas), and Galveston (Texas). Established in 1937, the division executes a $4+ billion annual program spanning civil works, military construction, environmental programs, interagency support, and emergency response.



Personnel assigned to the Transatlantic Division headquarters are being integrated into the Southwestern Division to ensure seamless continuity of operations and preserve the regional expertise and mission understanding developed over the past 15 years.



This realignment occurs during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 250th Anniversary and is a powerful reminder that while the structure may evolve, the mission endures. This is a new chapter, not a new identity. USACE remains the force behind the force in the CENTCOM region, delivering results that matter and continuing to build strong relationships, strong infrastructure, and strong support for our nation and its partners.