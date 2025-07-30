DHA R&D-MRDC’s Chief of Staff Crowned Taekwondo Association World Champion

Courtesy Photo | Drs. Robert and Kirti Carter, along with their daughter Rajshri, celebrate their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Drs. Robert and Kirti Carter, along with their daughter Rajshri, celebrate their shared passion for martial arts. The family, who earned their black belts together, exemplifies the ATA motto: “A family that kicks together, stays together.” Their journey highlights how martial arts can unite families and inspire excellence across generations (Photo Credit: Courtesy Asset). see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX - Lethality and readiness are the driving forces behind innovation in military medicine at the Defense Health Agency Research & Development-Medical Research and Development Command. These principles not only guide the development of life-saving vaccines, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and equipment but also serve as a standard of excellence for the individuals who serve at the command. Col. Robert Carter, DHA R&D-MRDC’s chief of staff, recently exemplified these principles by earning top honors at the 2025 American Taekwondo Association International World Championships.



Drs. Robert and Kirti Carter, along with their daughter, Rajshri, embody a family-focused commitment to ATA Martial Arts, earning their black belts together and achieving numerous state and district titles while navigating the challenges of frequent military relocations. Their journey, which began in 2017 at an ATA school in Orlando, Florida, exemplifies the ATA motto, “A family that kicks together, stays together,” highlighting how martial arts can unite families and inspire excellence across generations.



At the 2025 ATA International World Championships, held July 22-27 in Phoenix, Carter secured gold medals in both creative and Xtreme forms and silver medals in traditional sparring and Xtreme weapons. The annual event is one of the largest and most prestigious martial arts tournaments in the world, drawing more than 3,000 elite martial artists from over 25 countries.



Carter’s performance was a standout in this world-class competition. Grandmaster MK Lee, the presiding grandmaster of ATA Martial Arts, described Carter as “a warrior, someone who is willing to express true feeling in action.” Judges praised his precise, high-energy forms and strategic sparring, as well as his Xtreme forms and weapons routines, which combine acrobatic technique with martial application and performance flair.



“Winning isn’t just about crossing the finish line first — it’s about the years of grit, sacrifice, and relentless belief that got you there,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Noel Lynkew, 2024 World Champion.



“As a teammate, he’s sharp, steady, and always has your back, just like in the dojo. You couldn’t ask for a better partner in or out of the ring,” said Col. (Ret.) Marion Grant, 2024 World Champion.



“Col. Carter embodies the spirit of the ATA — discipline, perseverance, and excellence,” said Uriah Breunig, owner of Infinity Martial Arts of Washington, D.C., which Carter represented at the event. “He trains with precision, leads with humility, and competes with heart. His victories on the world stage reflect what’s possible when martial arts and leadership come together. He’s an inspiration to everyone in our school and far beyond.”



In addition to his role as DHA R&D-MRDC’s chief of staff, Carter serves as the biochemistry and physiology consultant to the Army surgeon general. His previous assignments include White House social aide to the president, MRDC liaison officer, and medical modernization and research, development, and acquisition advisor to the executive deputy to the commanding general, Army Futures Command Headquarters in Austin, Texas.



Carter credits his achievement to his dedication to the shared ethos between martial arts and the armed forces — honor, perseverance, self-discipline, and leadership.



“The structure and values of military service complement the discipline of martial arts training,” Carter said. “I believe my accomplishments at the 2025 ATA World Championships demonstrate the best of two worlds: service to country and mastery of self.”