Joint Base Charleston hosts sUAS training for 21st Air Task Force Airmen

Airmen from the 21st Combat Air Base Squadron attended Joint Base Charleston Small Unmanned Aircraft System training July 14-18, streamlining operations and mitigating mishaps in hazardous situations.



Conducted by the Joint Base Charleston sUAS program office, the training consisted of searching for missing persons, navigation of an aircraft mishap and executing night operations using thermal vision during surveillance and reconnaissance.



The goal of this training was to integrate sUAS into a commander's toolbox, which could act as a force multiplier during operations.



“It gives a commander instant aerial eyes in the sky,” said Gary Lain, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Skydio platform instructor. “Within less than a minute the aircraft can be brought out, unpacked and put in the air. In more of a strategic sense, it gives engineers the capability to conduct damage assessment after storms and battle damage after enemy activity.”



The 21st Air Task Force is led by a Command Echelon, a 44-member A-Staff and a smaller Special Staff. This team oversees the 21st CABS, Mission Generation Force Elements and Mission Sustainment Teams to execute sustainment and warfighting functions when they are tasked to deploy. After completion of the training, each Airman is certified as a sUAS operator.



“We were able to put together a great team of contractors and subject matter experts in the sUAS field,” said Chase Barron 628th CES sUAS program manager. “This helped us develop a concept of development that was really bulletproof.”



Joint Base Charleston initiated its sUAS program 18 months ago with funding from Air Force Air Force Installation Management Command. The full operational capability of the sUAS program on Joint Base Charleston is projected for early- to- mid August of this year.

