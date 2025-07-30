Yellow Ribbon event develops deployer resilience

910th Airlift Wing leadership, 76th Aerial Port Squadron members and their loved ones attended a Yellow Ribbon event in San Antonio, Texas.



The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of Defense initiative designed to support the well-being of Air National Guard and Reserve members along with their families and communities. It also connects the attendees to essential resources throughout the entire deployment cycle.



Chief Master Sgt. Howard Dixon, 910th Airlift Wing command chief and strong supporter of the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, emphasized the importance of the resources Airmen and their loved ones receive during the event.



“I strongly encourage all Airmen and their families to attend a Yellow Ribbon event, because it serves as a vital resource hub and support network,” said Dixon. “These events connect attendees with essential tools and information to help navigate both the pre- and post-deployment phases.”



Another important purpose of YRRP is to equip families and support systems, mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually, to strengthen and empower mission ready Airmen.



“Yellow Ribbon events bridge the gap between what we know and what we don’t, especially during uncertain or challenging times,” said Dixon. “The program is not just about readiness, it’s about reassurance, connection and empowerment for both Airmen and their support systems."



Airman 1st Class Julia Irvin is an air transportation helper with the 76th APS and a first-time deployer.



“My husband and I had no idea all the connections and resources we could have, not just for me, but for my husband as well,” said Irvin. “Military and Family Readiness was extremely informative on many resources that put my husband at ease.”



During the deployment cycle, many Airmen and their loved ones experience a wide range of emotions. Yellow Ribbon events offer a valuable opportunity to connect with others who are facing similar challenges and feelings.



“What I found most beneficial was the opportunity to commune with Airmen and their loved ones in a setting that promotes empathy, understanding and shared experience,” explained Col. Chris Sedlacek, 910th AW commander. “Their conversations allowed me to reassure them that the emotions they were feeling—anxiety, pride, uncertainty and resilience—are entirely normal and valid. It’s often in honest discussions that we’re reminded how strong and capable our Airmen truly are.”



The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration program supports Reserve Airmen and their networks by strengthening their readiness and resilience, enabling them to meet the unique challenges of the deployment cycle and continue powering the Air Force mission.



“This event was absolutely amazing for my husband and I who are freshly married and tackling our first deployment,” said Irvin. “It also made every emotion we feel real and raw. This event made me feel a lot better with what’s to come. I am thankful for the chance to attend a Yellow Ribbon event.”



For more information about the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, please visit their website at

http://www.afrc.af.mil/About-Us/Yellow-Ribbon/

