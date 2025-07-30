Army Reserve's double eagle team soars across training areas

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Reserve and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve conduct a battlefield circulation where they observed Soldiers participating in Warrior Exercise (WAREX), Regional Medic, and Diamond Saber across training areas at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey July 20-22, 2025. While each exercise showcases a unit's ability to be combat ready in their military occupational specialties, the double eagle team emphasized the importance of bringing it back to basics as "Twice the Citizen" Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - "We are the best military in the world," said Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, during a visit to Warrior Exercise (WAREX), Regional Medic, and Diamond Saber training areas here.



Betty, along with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lashon White, chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Reserve, visited numerous training sites, observing operations and speaking with Soldiers on what it means to be, "Twice the Citizen."



The phrase "Twice the Citizen" is a motto of the U.S. Army Reserve, symbolizing the dual role of Reserve Soldiers who balance civilian careers and personal lives with their military service.



Army Reserve Soldiers typically train one weekend a month and two weeks per year.



"Maximize your training days," Betty said. "Use them to train your basic Soldier and military occuaptional skills."



"Continue to train to never get it wrong," White added.



The U.S. Army Reserve focuses on enhancing lethality through targeted training programs. WAREX and Diamond Saber are an integral part of these programs, aiming to prepare Soldiers for disrupted environments, moving away from counterinsurgency to multi-domain combat.



These programs reflect a shift toward preparing Reserve Soldiers for high-intensity, near-peer conflicts, balancing part-time service with civilian careers.



"We are incorporating your civilian careers into our formations," said Betty. "Train to sustain all of your capabilities so that you remain ready as a lethal warrior."



WAREX, Regional Medic, and Diamond Saber brought engineers, military police, medical, and finance units here to improve unit readiness and effectiveness through Army Observer Coach/Trainer specialized teams. OC/Ts provide expert guidance and feedback to units during training exercises with focuses on individual and collective tasks.



"It's training alongside your battle buddies and learning to work together that make you all capable of succeeding as a unit," said White.



For more information about serving in America's Army Reserve visit https://www.usar.army.mil/