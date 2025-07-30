El Paso Native Earns Centurion Award for Recruiting Excellence in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo By Allen Cordova | Operations Specialist 1st Class Ricardo Sanchez sits behind the Centurion Award and a...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Operations Specialist 1st Class Ricardo Sanchez sits behind the Centurion Award and a few other awards he earned during his recruiting tour at NRS McAllen. The Centurion Award is achieved by securing 100 net contracts during a 36-month recruiting tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO -- Operations Specialist 1st Class Ricardo Sanchez, stationed at Navy Recruiting Station McAllen, received the Centurion Award. Sanchez, a native of El Paso, Texas, earned the award by securing 100 net contracts for the U.S. Navy during his 36-month recruiting tour.



Sanchez enjoys being an involved member of his community and believes doing so can greatly assist any recruiter.



“I like working schools, personally developing contacts and meeting new people because referrals are going to be your best friend,” said Sanchez.



NRS McAllen also earned the Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Large Station of the Year, for fiscal year 2024.



According to Sanchez, having good time management is a critical skill for any recruiter.



“Have a schedule and a plan,” said Sanchez. “One of my old chiefs told me ‘Without time management your day is messed up.’”



During his tour at NRS McAllen, Sanchez graduated from Sothern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He plans to re-enlist in the Navy and work toward earning a commission as a Naval Officer.



Sanchez believes the most rewarding part of being a recruiter is witnessing applicants achieve their career goals and thrive professionally through the opportunities we’ve helped them achieve.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



