Navy to Host ‘Industry Day’ Event for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs August 12

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division invites local business owners and entrepreneurs to attend a free Industry Day event August 12 at the Historic Civic Center Theatre in Corona, California, to learn how to do business with the Navy.



The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature presentations on current and future Navy support needs and a networking session with NSWC Corona personnel.



Attendees are encouraged to pre-register, as space is limited. Registration is open now at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/navalsurfacewarfarecentercoronadivision.



NSWC Corona holds Industry Days annually to meet with small businesses and entrepreneurs and share upcoming business opportunities and forecasts, discuss the command’s technical focus areas, and communicate strategic investments.



"Industry Day is a dynamic platform for industry to learn and connect with our technical team, and for the Navy in Norco to network with small and large businesses," said Dr. Julie Santana-Padilla, deputy director, NSWC Corona Office of Small Business Programs. "Engaging with industry is key to unlocking opportunities for partnerships with traditional and non-traditional businesses, helping strengthen the defense industrial base to ensure our Navy remains resilient and ready to protect American interests."



For questions regarding the event or more information about doing business with America’s Navy, contact NSWC Corona’s Office of Small Business Programs at osbpcorona@us.navy.mil or 951-393-4810.



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, Calif., with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2025 Date Posted: 07.31.2025 13:24 Story ID: 544399 Location: CORONA, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy to Host ‘Industry Day’ Event for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs August 12, by Paige Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.