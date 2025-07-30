650th Regional Support Group Commemorates Departure with Farewell Ceremony

SLOAN, Nevada - On July 19, 2025, the 650th Regional Support Group held a farewell ceremony at the George W. Dunaway U.S. Army Reserve Center in Sloan, Nevada, as Soldiers prepare to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command operations.



The event was hosted by Brigade Commander Col. Choli C. Ence and brought together Soldiers, families, friends, and community leaders to honor the unit's readiness and recognize the support systems that make the mission possible.



“Today is about our Soldiers and the families who stand behind them,” said Col. Ence. “Our unit is trained, focused, and prepared to accomplish the mission ahead.”



Distinguished guests included Congresswoman Susie Lee of Nevada’s 3rd District and Alanna Simpson, representing U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. Both leaders were present to show their support for the unit and the families who will remain behind during the deployment period.



During the ceremony, Simpson presented awards to several Soldiers for their outstanding contributions to the unit’s pre-deployment efforts. Among those recognized was 1st Lt. Philong Nguyen for his exceptional leadership and dedication in the months leading up to mobilization.



Col. Ence emphasized the strength and professionalism of the unit, as well as the vital role families play in mission success.



“Our Soldiers are stepping up to serve, and they do so knowing they have the backing of a strong community and resilient families,” said Ence. “That foundation is what enables us to succeed wherever we’re needed.”



Following the formal ceremony, attendees participated in a reception where Soldiers and loved ones had the opportunity to spend time together and reflect before departure. More than 70 family members and guests attended the event, underscoring the strong community support for the 650th RSG.



The 650th Regional Support Group remains committed to excellence and mission success as they begin this next chapter in their service.



About the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) provides sustainment planning, guidance, and support to units across the western United States. As a subordinate command of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, the 311th ESC is responsible for overseeing more than 6,000 Army Reserve Soldiers across 42 units in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The ESC plays a critical role in preparing sustainment units for mobilization and deployment in support of global operations.

