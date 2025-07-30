Port to Fort: 13th CSSB Supports Ghost Brigade Redeployment

Last month, the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, known as the “Ghost Brigade,” returned home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington following a successful nine-month rotational deployment to South Korea. Their mission: to support the U.S. and Republic of Korea Alliance by deterring aggression and maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula, and if deterrence fails, to “Fight Tonight” in defense of the region.



While the Soldiers returned to JBLM in June, their equipment followed several weeks later, arriving at the Port of Tacoma aboard three strategic sealift vessels: Green Delta, Green Wave, and Liberty Promise. The redeployment of over 2,700 pieces of equipment, including Strykers, containers, construction equipment, and support assets, required a synchronized effort across multiple sustainment units and agencies.



Leading the charge was the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), under the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command. As JBLM’s primary sustainment formation, 13th CSSB coordinated with the 833rd Transportation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), to manage the download, staging, and onward movement of the brigade’s equipment. The 833rd routinely operates from strategic ports across the Pacific Northwest, including Tacoma, Olympia, and Aberdeen, and continues to be a strategic sustainment partner in this region.



Once the vessels docked, the 140th Movement Control Team (MCT) took control of the port. Using Portable Deployment Kits (PDKs), the team scanned identification tags and verified transportation documents to ensure 100% accountability of every item. Capt. Jack Lowe, commander of the 140th MCT, praised his Soldiers: “Moving over 2,700 pieces of equipment requires an enormous effort from all parties involved. The MCT Soldiers seamlessly synchronized efforts with SDDC, 1-2 SBCT, and our fellow 13th CSSB units to execute this complex movement control operation. It provided our team with valuable knowledge and experience as we continue to sharpen the Corps’ combat power projection capabilities.”



Following staging at the port, the 513th Transportation Company hauled the equipment to the Call Forward Area (CFA) on JBLM. From there, the 21st Inland Cargo Transfer Company distributed the assets to motor pools across the brigade’s footprint, completing the final leg of the redeployment. This joint effort across the 13th Combat Support Sustainment Command in conjunction with our SDDC partners showcased the professionalism and competence of this sustainment formation.



Lt. Col. Eric Baca, commander of 13th CSSB, stated that, “a tremendous amount of effort went in to ensure the 13th CSSB rapidly redeployed Ghost Brigade from Port-to-Fort. Our Soldiers executed flawlessly and proved once again why our sustainers are the best in the Pacific,” emphasizing his pride in their achievements.



In the absence of a Division Sustainment Brigade, 13th CSSB continually demonstrates its versatility, serving both as an international power projection element and a critical garrison enabler at JBLM.

