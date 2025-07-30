Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIR CAV, MEET CW2 JOSHUA EDMONDSON!

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade prepares for an Unmanned Aerial Systems flight

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment prepare

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Story by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Edmondson is a 150U, UAS Operations Technician, for F/Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment on Ford Hood, Texas. He works on the MQ1 Charlie "Gray Eagle" that supports Air Cav's Transformation in Contact (TiC) 2.0 initiative.

    "We're currently got the opportunity to work with our board patrol agents and other law enforcement agents down south. We get to help our our local law enforcement on the ground and help them see a farther vantage point that give them that longevity".

    His team continues to not only add to Air Cav's TiC 2.0 initiative, but also assist local law enforcement teams, establishing connections, relations, and trust with our partners.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:22
