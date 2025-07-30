AIR CAV, MEET CW2 JOSHUA EDMONDSON!

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Edmondson is a 150U, UAS Operations Technician, for F/Company, 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment on Ford Hood, Texas. He works on the MQ1 Charlie "Gray Eagle" that supports Air Cav's Transformation in Contact (TiC) 2.0 initiative.



"We're currently got the opportunity to work with our board patrol agents and other law enforcement agents down south. We get to help our our local law enforcement on the ground and help them see a farther vantage point that give them that longevity".



His team continues to not only add to Air Cav's TiC 2.0 initiative, but also assist local law enforcement teams, establishing connections, relations, and trust with our partners.

