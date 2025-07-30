National Guard Members Sweep RAGNAR Challenges in Vermont

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – National Guardsmen from across the nation successfully tackled the inaugural individual RAGNAR events held in the rolling hills of Vermont, July 11-12, 2025.



While RAGNAR is traditionally known for its team-based relay races that are often several days long, this year marked a new chapter with the introduction of solo runner formats, pushing the boundaries of individual strength and endurance. Despite the individual nature of their races, the team embraced the camaraderie of the event, setting up camp overnight to support each other and share in the unique RAGNAR experience under the Vermont stars.



Of the eleven Guardsmen who were chosen to compete in RAGNAR from the National Guard Marathon Team, three completed the challenging 5-mile "Loop" option, demonstrating focused intensity over a shorter, yet demanding, distance on Vermont's trails. The remaining eight members pushed their limits in the rigorous "6-Hour Ultra," striving to complete as many loops as possible within the six-hour timeframe amidst the Green Mountain State's scenic routes.



Spc. Jack Rogers, a combat medic with the Kentucky National Guard, said competing in RAGNAR was a unique experience.. “Sleeping on a mountain and then running up and down said mountain is a cool concept,” said Rogers, who was participating in his first event since joining the National Guard Marathon Team in May. “I love camping so that part was awesome.”



Rogers also enjoyed the camaraderie that he experienced. “Having everybody staying so close together forced us to mingle which was fun and a great intro to the team,” Rogers said.



The team won the following categories:



6-Hour Ultra



1st Sgt. Paul Hoffman, South Dakota

Spc. Fiona Cuthburt, Pennsylvania



5-Mile Loop



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Merrill, Florida

1st Lt. Lisa Urnaitis, Montana



"I am incredibly proud of the members of this team for taking on the new individual RAGNAR challenges here in Vermont," said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Eaton, National Guard Marathon Team coordinator. "Their willingness to step outside the traditional marathon format and test their individual endurance on trails speaks volumes about their dedication and discipline."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2025 Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:11 Story ID: 544385 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Members Sweep RAGNAR Challenges in Vermont, by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.