IMCOM acting commanding general tours USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, highlights quality of life, mission readiness

Photo By Jennifer Whitaker | Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, acting commanding general of U.S. Army Installation...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Whitaker | Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, acting commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, receives an update on the Army Lodge construction at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany July 30. Smith visited multiple U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz locations on July 30, to engage with garrison leaders, view infrastructure developments and highlight the garrison’s role in supporting Army families and operational readiness. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, acting commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM), visited multiple U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz locations July 30, to engage with garrison leaders, view infrastructure developments and highlight the garrison’s role in supporting Army families and operational readiness.



Smith visited the garrison’s Vehicle Registration Office on Sembach Kaserne, meeting staff and expressing appreciation for their ongoing support to the community and the operations at Kapaun Vehicle Registration Office in Kaiserslautern.



Smith also attended 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s change of command ceremony, his former command, witnessing Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin relinquish command to Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor on Sembach Kaserne.



While on Baumholder’s Wetzel Kaserne, Smith was briefed on current Army family housing projects and toured construction of the new Department of Defense Education Activity Europe school opening in 2027.

He visited Baumholder’s newly constructed community mail room on Smith Barracks, which features 24/7 digital locker access and reviewed construction progress at the Lagerhof Inn Lodge.

Smith also honored the following individuals for outstanding service and contributions to the garrison:



● Harald Kastner, chief of Baumholder housing

● Brian Osewalt, stationing analyst, Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office

● Jason Etchell, deputy director for Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation

● Nathan Hay, chief, Facilities Engineering Division for the Directorate of Public Works

● Ryan Flynn, director of Baumholder CYS



Concluding his visit, Smith presented Col. Jeffery Higgins with a plaque recognizing USAG Rheinland-Pfalz as IMCOM’s best U.S. Army Garrison in Europe and the fourth best worldwide.



“I’m no stranger to the amazing work this garrison pours into the community,” Smith said. “I made a point to be here to present this award in person because I am so tremendously proud of what this team does every day for the mission.”



The award reflects the garrison’s commitment to excellence and ongoing support to all the communities it serves in the most complex footprint of any U.S. Army garrison overseas.



As IMCOM’s premier command in Europe, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz provides essential services to more than 35 tenant units across 26 strategic sites throughout Germany. The garrison supports a total force population of approximately 44,000, including Active-Duty Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians, contractors, host nation employees, family members and retirees.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.