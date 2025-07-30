CNSG SE Reservists Reinforce THE SULLIVANS’ Combat Edge

As USS THE SULLIVANS (DDG 68) deployed across the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets from November 2024 to July 2025, the Navy’s Total Force concept came to life through the actions of Reserve Sailors working alongside their active-duty counterparts. Chief Electronics Technician (ETC) Hatten and Boatswain’s Mate First Class (BM1) Pettit-Killian, who both support the recently established Commander Naval Surface Group Southeast (CNSG SE), exemplified the operational impact of Reserve integration. CNSG SE’s mission is to man, train, and equip assigned surface forces across the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP) while providing warfighting-ready units to the Fleet. After the recent reorganization within the Surface Force, eight regional SURFGRUs were established, each with its own supporting Reserve component.



ETC Hatten and BM1 Pettit-Killian answered the call to fill critical personnel gaps during combat operations in the Red Sea supporting Operation PROSPERITY GUARDIAN. For their defense of the HARRY S. TRUMAN Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) during this operation, THE SULLIVANS and her crew were awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. They became the first Reservists assigned to a SURFGRU to earn the Combat Action Ribbon—a historic milestone that reflects both their individual performance and the growing role of Reserve forces in frontline operations.



Engaged by Houthi rebel forces using a wide range of missile and drone attacks, THE SULLIVANS defended against multiple inbound threats, including One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs). During these events, ETC and BM1 directly contributed to the ship’s warfighting readiness, bolstering its crew during engagements that protected strategic sea lanes in one of the world’s most contested maritime regions.



Filling a critical leadership gap within his division, ETC Hatten quickly adapted to the ship’s battle rhythm, providing steady leadership and instilling discipline where needed. His presence reinvigorated the division, broke down complacency, and helped sharpen the team’s focus on mission execution. His commitment to learning expectations and delivering results ensured that equipment and Sailors were aligned with the demands of the deployment. By modeling professionalism, respect, and accountability, he strengthened the foundation of readiness required in a forward-deployed environment.



BM1 Pettit-Killian brought a depth of seamanship and technical expertise that elevated the performance of the deck department. Stepping up to serve as Deck Division’s Training Petty Officer, she provided instruction and hands-on training in small boat operations, flight evolutions, underway replenishment, anchoring procedures, and search and rescue. Her leadership played a vital role in the successful completion of critical warfare certifications, directly supporting the ship’s ability to perform during high-tempo operations. She also qualified as a Deck and UNREP Safety Observer, becoming a trusted leader during complex evolutions and a key advisor to the bridge team.



While each Reserve Sailor served in different roles, their impact shared a common thread: advancing warfighting readiness through leadership, initiative, and integration. Their efforts not only improved individual and team performance but also reinforced the ship’s operational edge during a historic deployment.



Their contributions underscore the value of the Navy’s Total Force. With thoughtful onboarding and clearly defined expectations, Hatten and Pettit-Killian demonstrated how Reservists can quickly move from support roles to becoming essential teammates—helping commands meet mission demands while enhancing culture, morale, and performance. Sailors across the Navy Reserve can likewise bring their diverse experiences, fresh perspectives, and can-do energy to support the Surface Force as it strives to Get Real, Get Better.



Commanding Officer CDR Mathew B. Rechkemmer emphasized their impact during high-intensity operations in contested waters. “Throughout our various missions, including combat operations in the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea, their diversity in background and experience provided The Sullivans team with perspective and newfound leadership,” he said. “ETC’s wisdom and prior active-duty service offered a refreshing blend of tradition in upholding customs and courtesies, and his positive attitude truly brought light to many Sailors during the constantly changing operations. BM1 also exhibited a constant wealth of knowledge and always strived to take on any new opportunity. I am proud to have Sailors like them join our crew and become a part of something special—Sailors who volunteer their time to take on this challenging mission. We are grateful to have both ETC Hatten and BM1 Pettit-Killian on board this deployment. We stick together.”



CAPT Harry Knight, the Reserve ISIC supporting Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast, added “Their success aboard THE SULLIVANS serves as a model for future deployments. As we work to strengthen SURFGRUs’ role in supporting OFRP and forward-deployed operations, Reservists like Hatten and Pettit-Killian show exactly what’s possible when experience, initiative, and integration come together.”



When Reserve Sailors are empowered to lead, teach, and contribute at the highest levels, the results are a stronger, more capable fighting force. Warfighting readiness demands the best from every Sailor, and the Navy Reserve SURFGRUs deliver when called.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2025 Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:02 Story ID: 544382 Location: US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNSG SE Reservists Reinforce THE SULLIVANS’ Combat Edge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.