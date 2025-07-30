ASC IG delivers impartial support to CG, workforce

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | The team of U.S. Army Sustainment Command Inspectors General stand in front of ASC...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | The team of U.S. Army Sustainment Command Inspectors General stand in front of ASC headquarters in Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. Together, the team of six handle the command’s most pressing concerns through four foundational functions: investigations, inspections, assistance, and teach-and-train. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Behind every mission-ready unit is a watchdog ensuring integrity. At U.S. Army Sustainment Command, the Inspector General's office is a quiet force dedicated to transparency, accountability and support of its people.



The IG team, led by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Seitz, serves as the impartial, independent staff of ASC’s commanding general. It’s a role that carries weight across a command that employs oversees thousands of personnel worldwide. With just six team members – three military and three Civilian – the office supports the command’s most pressing concerns through four foundational functions: investigations, inspections, assistance, and teach-and-train.



ASC enables global readiness by overseeing logistics, supply, and sustainment functions across the Army. From managing equipment and materiel to coordinating support for deployed forces, ASC ensures the backbone of Army operations stays strong. Within this mission, the IG office plays a critical role by monitoring internal processes, ensuring compliance with policy, and providing impartial feedback to leadership, safeguarding both mission effectiveness and the welfare of personnel.



“We’re the eyes, ears, voice and conscience of the commanding general,” Seitz said. “That means anything we see or hear or feel or sense, we can report back. Whether it’s morale, attitudes, or environmental issues that may be affecting the disposition of the formation.”



Despite the complex challenges they face, the IG office operates with singular clarity: it serves the people of ASC, not power or politics. It does so with the commanding general’s direct backing.



While each team member has a role with Seitz as Command IG, one Civilian serving as deputy, and another as chief of inspections, all six are trained inspectors general who carry cases and conduct peer reviews. There are no administrative personnel, nor separate support staff. Everyone is hands-on.



“We all have to do the same thing,” Seitz said. “If one person finishes a case, anyone on the team can conduct the peer review. Rank doesn’t matter. Uniform or not, we’re all inspectors general.”



Sgt. 1st Class Lashaumus Williams, one of ASC’s IG noncommissioned officers, echoed that sentiment. “My daily responsibilities involve handling a broad range of actions across the four IG functions. We all contribute across the spectrum; from assistance to inspections to teaching and training, all to make sure the mission gets done,” he said.



To become an IG, personnel undergo a nomination process either through Human Resources Command or via local command endorsement. Those selected then attend a three-week school, which Seitz described as “mentally intensive” and academically rigorous.



Anyone can reach out to the IG office at any time, regardless of rank or affiliation. While the team encourages personnel to first attempt resolution through their chain of command, no one is ever denied help.

“If you feel they’re unable to help you, by all means come see us. We will never say no,” Seitz said. “We’ll ask if you gave your supervisor a chance, but by no means will we never turn you away. We’re happy to talk to anyone, even if they just come in for a cup of coffee.”



All communications, whether in person, by phone, email or virtual meeting, are protected by law. Supervisors may not block access or retaliate against someone who contacts the IG. “That communication is protected. No retribution can be taken. It’s a federal law violation if they do,” Seitz said.



Most of the IG office’s work falls under assistance and inspections. Common cases include command climate concerns, leadership issues, and pay discrepancies. “A lesser-known yet vital aspect of the office’s mission involves handling household goods issues across the Army, where the ASC IG team plays a key role in helping personnel navigate PCS challenges. By connecting Soldiers to the appropriate carrier, agency, or expert, they ensure timely resolutions and reduce stress during transitions.



“We improve daily work conditions by ensuring that Soldiers and Civilians are treated with dignity and respect,” Williams said. “When issues are brought to our attention and corrected, it fosters trust in the system. That’s how we build stronger communication between leaders and subordinates.”



At one point, the team managed 24 open cases simultaneously. Seitz described that load as “a record,” but acknowledged the importance of staying responsive to issues as they arise.



“We’re the servicing IG office for every ASC activity worldwide,” he said. “You don’t get more people. You just get more demand.” Perhaps the greatest misconception, Seitz said, is that IGs are out to harm careers or punish individuals.



“That is the opposite of the truth,” he said. “We’re here to help the commanding general and the people in this command. Our goal is to further the morale, readiness and economy of his formation.”



Williams echoed the concern. “The biggest challenge is overcoming the negative perception of the IG,” he said. “Many assume we’re out to punish, when in fact we’re neutral. We are strictly fact-finders. We don’t influence discipline or recommend punishment.”



And while Seitz couldn’t share specific details, he described the quiet satisfaction of resolving assistance cases, especially those that impact someone’s pay.



“When you help someone get what they’ve deserved for months, that feels good,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just that the process missed them. Not maliciously, just bureaucratic error. We connect them to the right resources, and they get their back pay. Those are the good news stories.”



For Seitz and his team, serving the IG office isn’t about clout or visibility. It’s about stewardship and protecting the command through honest reporting and solution-oriented support. Above all, serving every Soldier, Civilian and leader with dignity and neutrality.



“We don’t exist to be a self-licking ice cream cone,” Seitz said with a chuckle. “We exist to assist the commanding general and help people in the command. That’s it.”