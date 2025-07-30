Fort Knox ASAP, SP2 to host second annual Resilient Warrior Community Day Sept. 5

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Army Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention programs (ASAP and SP2 respectively) will host the second annual Resilient Warrior Community Day on Sept. 5.



The event will be held at the Sadowski Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.



Event officials said over 30 resiliency resource partners registered to be in attendance with more expected. They will provide information and resources on the five tenants of SP2 – physical, emotional, social, spiritual and family.



A local animal rescue organization will also be present at the event and available to discuss adoption options.



Those wishing to register as an event partner may do so by following the link in the QR code or calling (502) 624-7374.



