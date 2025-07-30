SDNG and Suriname Armed Forces strengthen partnership through inaugural Jungle Warfare Exchange

Photo By Staff Sgt. Breanne Donnell | Group photo of five South Dakota National Guard citizen-warriors with members of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Breanne Donnell | Group photo of five South Dakota National Guard citizen-warriors with members of the Surinamese Armed Forces during a first-of-its-kind jungle warfare exchange in jungle that concluded July 18, 2025. Service members from the SAF and the SDNG spent ten days sharing critical skills in survival, navigation, and patrolling – this successful collaboration is a part of the National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP). see less | View Image Page

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) and Suriname Armed Forces (SAF) strengthened their partnership during a first-of-its-kind jungle warfare exchange that concluded July 18, 2025. Service members from the SAF and the SDNG spent ten days sharing critical skills in survival, navigation, and patrolling – this successful collaboration is a part of the National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP).



The Jungle Orientation Engagement brought together five SD Guardsmen, supported by three additional personnel, and SAF infantry soldiers in Suriname’s dense jungle terrain. The exchange was designed to build partner capacity while challenging both forces in a demanding environment that tested adaptability, readiness, and teamwork.



“This event was two years in the making, so it’s incredible to see it complete and how successful the first iteration was,” said 2nd Lt. Brayden Nelson, SDNG State Partnership Program Director. “Staff from the SDNG worked with the Suriname Armed Forces to design a challenging, worthwhile engagement where both the U.S. and SAF learned from each other’s operational experiences, and I think we hit the mark with this event.”



Suriname’s elite Korps Speciale Troepen (KST) led intensive instruction on advanced survival techniques, bushcraft, and jungle adaptation methods. In turn, SDNG personnel contributed expertise in land navigation, small-unit patrolling, and precision movement in complex terrain.



“The partnership between the United States and Suriname continues to demonstrate the collaboration that makes us both more capable and more effective,” said U.S. Ambassador to Suriname Robert Faucher. “Events like this form the bedrock of our long-term arrangement, and I look forward to building on and deepening ties for years to come.”



“As a military leader, you are always trying to put Soldiers in challenging environments that take them out of their comfort zone,” said Lt. Col. James Forbes, commander of the 153rd Engineer Battalion. “This exchange with the Suriname Armed Forces was that environment—on steroids. Our Soldiers knocked it out of the park.”



SDNG participants highlighted the seamless integration and strong bonds formed during the course.



“The class adopted the motto ‘Hell ya, brotha,’ reflecting the high morale and tight-knit brotherhood between U.S. and Surinamese soldiers,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Pina, a combat engineer with the 211th Engineer Company. “From day one, we operated as if we’d trained together for years.”



Sgt. Jacob Stanfield, a bridge crewman with the 200th Engineer Company, called the event unforgettable. “This opportunity allowed us to work together in a challenging environment and learn from one another, ultimately forming a bond I will never forget.”



“For our Soldiers, this event was an invaluable experience that could not have been replicated anywhere else,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Martin, 153rd Engineer Battalion. “We highly value our partners and look forward to future events like this.”



Surinamese participants also reflected on the significance of the exchange.



“I have grown up in the jungles of Suriname, and it is a challenging environment,” said Pvt. Safario Venetiaan of the Suriname Armed Forces. “It was great to work alongside our partners as we learned so much together.”



Lt. Mohamed Badoella, an instructor with the KST, emphasized the historic nature of the engagement. “It feels like I am writing history since this is the first event of this kind between the U.S. and Suriname.”



Lt. Col. Marven van Huisduinen, Chief of the Surinamese Air Force, echoed this sentiment during the joint closing ceremony attended by U.S. Ambassador Faucher and senior military leaders from both nations. “The knowledge and experience gained will be incorporated into preparations for follow-up events next year,” he said, noting the commitment to expanding future collaboration.



The ceremony concluded with Surinamese troops singing their national anthem, followed by SDNG soldiers and embassy personnel singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in return, capturing the mutual respect and camaraderie forged through the shared experience.



Since 2006, the South Dakota National Guard and Suriname have been partners under the SPP, a Department of Defense initiative designed to promote regional security through long-term, mutually beneficial military-to-military relationships.



“The partnership is a cornerstone of regional security cooperation,” Ambassador Faucher said of the program's strategic importance. “It not only provides operational training but also builds mutual trust and strategic stability.”



The Jungle Orientation Event represents a significant step forward in this partnership, showcasing how collaboration in complex environments strengthens both nations’ forces, enhances regional security, and forges lasting relationships.