Centenarian Veteran passes, leaving a legacy of service

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - Former Pvt. 1st Class Angelo Sciacca was laid to rest with full military honors July 29 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.



"I can't complain; my life was good," shared Sciacca, a Paterson native, during an Oct. 16, 2024, historical interview with the command historian of the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division.



Following the interview, Sciacca visited Soldiers of the 99th at division headquarters here where he shared stories of his time in the Army and his life after military service.



"The Army is the best thing this country needs," Sciacca said during his visit. "Thank you for doing what you're doing."



He captivated the audience, who were grateful for Sciacca's time and presence, but were even more amazed with his recollection of his 100-year journey of life.



Before departing the 99th RD HQ, Sciacca was dubbed an honorary "Checkmate" team member.



"He was more than that - he is a brother," shared Lt. Col. Chris Carbone, who serves as the staff operations and training specialist as a civilian for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division.



Sciacca, who resided in Brick Township, radiated positive vibes and made notable memories for Soldiers and their family from the moment they met him to his passing on July 23, 2025.



"My husband refused to have Angelo's remains brought to the funeral home without Soldiers bringing him," shared Janine Carbone, spouse of Lt. Col. Carbone and friend of Sciacca.



Lt. Col. Carbone was adamant in paying homage to his brother-in-arms and friend. He took it upon himself to coordinate a dignified transfer of remains and took the lead in coordinating full military honors for Sciacca's funeral with Soldiers from the 99th RD and Fort Dix NCO Academy.



"I just can't find the words," Lt. Col. Carbone said. "Angelo was a link to our past, a member of the greatest generation, and my hero."



Sciacca was drafted into the U.S. Army as an engineer during World War II. He completed his basic training at Fort Dix, then shipped out to le Shima, Japan.



"It was his generation that answered the call of duty, shaping the world we live in today," shared Pat Vazquez on Sciacca's virtual tribute wall online.



He proudly served, helping build and maintain airfields in the Pacific. When he returned home, Sciacca wasted no time getting back to the grind.



"I was home for one week before I returned to my job at Van Vaanderan," Sciacca said during the historical interview. "It was important to me because it was important to my mom and dad."



He returned to work as a machinist, rose to the position of plant manager, and retired in 1962.



"He embodied the best of the American spirit; hard work, resilience, and compassion," Vasquez continued.



Sciacca hails from a generation of veterans whose lives leave behind legacies that are celebrated through recognition of the immense sacrifices and contributions they've made to pave the way for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.



"I know his platoon was waiting at the Final Muster, completing their ranks again," shared Carbone. "And he's finally reunited with his sweetheart, Ann," he continued, "and that makes me smile."



Sciacca is survived by his son, Mark, and remembered by family and friends as a, "spiritual patriarch who embraced an extraordinary positive outlook on life," as stated in his obituary.



Paterson native, Brick resident, WWII veteran, friend - rest easy, Private Sciacca.



"Until we meet again, your mission is complete, Soldier," Lt. Col. Carbone added.

