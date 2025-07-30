MWR Hosts Back to School Giveaway

GREAT LAKES, Illinois (July 24, 2025) – Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) held its annual free back-to-school giveaway for service members and families at the NSGL Epicenter, July 24.



The event was supported by military and civilian volunteers, as well as local community members in businesses in order to give back to military families, ease financial burden, and help kids start the school year with confidence.



“Our kids got the opportunity to ‘shop’ for their school supplies, while receiving encouragement from beyond the gate line to start the year off strong and ready to succeed,” said Michelle Smith, the MWR commercial sponsorship coordinator. “This year we had over 900 backpacks to distribute and over 70,000 supplies ranging from paper, Kleenex, folders, crayons, headphones, calculators and so much more, making the opportunity to get everything off their list a possibility.”



The giveaway was sponsored by the United Services Automobile Association, the Chicago Wolves hockey team, Operation Homefront, the Great Wolf Lodge, and numerous other local community groups and businesses.



“Naval Station Great Lakes proudly supports our annual back-to-school giveaway program, recognizing that a well-educated populace has been key to the United States’ standing as a world superpower,” said NSGL Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen Yargosz. “This program provides essential school supplies to military children as they prepare for the new school year.”

