77th Intelligence Wing activates on JBAB

Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan L. O’Neal, new commander of the 77th Intelligence Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan L. O’Neal, new commander of the 77th Intelligence Wing, speaks during the 77th IW Activation and Assumption of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 24, 2025. O’Neal previously served as the commander of the 365th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling hosted an historic ceremony for the activation of the 77th Intelligence Wing at JBAB, Washington, D.C., July 24, 2025.

Established during WWII as the 77th Observation Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces, the 77th has evolved over more than 80 years of service, supporting various Army and Air Force mission sets. In its next mission as the 77th IW, the wing will support the Defense Intelligence Agency by aligning Air Force competencies with mission assets, supporting Airmen development and retention, and empowering mission command at the appropriate levels.



“This activation will ensure we have mission-ready Airmen trained and equipped to support the Defense Intelligence Agency mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jermaine Evans, the senior enlisted leader for the 77th IW. “The new wing’s construct, with wing and squadron leadership, is familiar to our Airmen and will help as they communicate issues and solve problems.”



The 77th IW traces its roots to a rich history of supporting the warfighter since 1942.



“We want to ensure our Airmen receive the same, if not better, support, development, and advocacy they would receive in a traditional Air Force organization while becoming the premier wing that Airmen volunteer to be a part of,” said Evans.



The 77th IW continues its legacy of supporting the warfighter by ensuring Airmen are equipped to support the DIA mission – to prevent and decisively win wars.



“My number one job is to normalize and standardize Air Force training, force development, and adherence to regulations in order to ensure the Airmen of the 77th IW can meet the demands of the DIA mission and peer competition,” said Col. Ryan O’Neal, commander of the 77th IW. “I foresee the 77th Intelligence Wing becoming a critical link aligning the Air Force intelligence community with all source intelligence analysis and tradecraft provided by DIA as the intelligence community’s functional lead.”



As an effective case study, the Air Force currently operates the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, which trains and equips Airmen to support world-wide cryptologic and cyber missions from its headquarters at the National Security Agency, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.



O’Neal explained that the proven concept of the 70th ISR being a force multiplier to the NSA is what the 77th IW will be to DIA. Units under the 77th IW include the 2nd, 5th, 6th and 15th Intelligence Support Squadrons, which are slated to conduct activation ceremonies on JBAB in late July and early August.



According to O’Neal and Evans, Airmen in the 77th IW can expect a tradition of excellence and an emphasis on honing their skillsets, which bring value to the Air Force, the intelligence community and the American people.