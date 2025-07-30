A Chaplain No Matter Where

For 250 years, our Navy has served the United States of America, but one community also proudly celebrates 250 years of service: our proud and sacred Chaplains.



On November 28, 1775, Benjamin Balch was appointed to serve religious services on the frigates Alliance and Boston as the first Naval Chaplain. Balch was given the nickname “The Fighting Parson” as he started the Navy Chaplain Corps' strong and mighty history.



On a ship, a Chaplain is known for their services and open-door policies, but they are also seen as a pillar of support for the entire crew. They not only serve those in their religious community but also anyone willing to speak to them. In addition to the ship’s religious services outside their span, if the crew needs it, our Chaplain will provide.



Lieutenant Reginald Anderson-Exul is a proud Chaplain with over twenty years of experience in official ministry, dedicating six of those years to the Navy. Today, he works with the crew of the USS Pearl Harbor.



“My job on the USS Pearl Harbor is to provide spiritual needs of the crew,” said Lieutenant Reginal Anderson-Exul, the USS Pearl Harbor’s Chaplain. “There is a lot of resiliency-type of training that is tied in with that, and to make sure the overall morale of the crew is as high as can possibly be”. On board Anderson-Exul, he has worked hard to offer many different religious services, working to add services on Saturday for his Jewish community on board.



The USS Pearl Harbor is Anderson-Exul’s first deployment in his military career. USS Pearl Harbor is currently partaking in Pacific Partnership 2025, a humanitarian aid and disaster management mission. Pacific Partnership is not only an effort to help others, but also to strengthen the bond of allied nations. In its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership has brought eight nations together: Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. All the countries work alongside the crew of the USS Pearl Harbor and the staff of PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2025 to safely get to every port of the deployment. One of these volunteers is Lieutenant Commander Dave Godkin, who has served for the last twelve years as a Canadian Navy Chaplain.



“I was introduced to a series of different American Chaplains and then was asked if I was interested in participating, and I was,” spoke Godkin when asked about how he joined PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2025. He takes pride in his work as a Chaplain, working around the clock to help everyone and anyone he can. He has been on three ships, with Pacific Partnership being his third deployment. Godkin spoke highly of his work on the USS Pearl Harbor. “I’m there to support them, and I’m also there to support the chain of command. Helping people be in a position where they can be spiritually fit and operationally fit,” stated Godkin in an interview, “I really do; I really like helping people in general. I enjoy especially one-on-one, taking time to listen to a person,”.



Anderson-Exul and Godkin are excited to work together on the mission of Pacific Partnership, bringing communities closer and sharing the good word to those who need it. Anderson-Exul spoke on how it was to work together, “We both provide for people, care for people, and have a passion for religion, and it’s different, but it’s very much the same.” Godkin shares his sentiment, sharing that he is happy to get to know how everyone works. “You get used to a certain box of doing things, but then when you partner with nations that have their sphere of work, it's a great way of pushing your boundaries to learn new things,”. Both Chaplains say that everything is coming together really well and are excited to continue working together on this mission. Even saying that it is a “Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve other countries in humanitarian efforts and to contribute to the mission.”



In 1775, the first Chaplain was appointed to serve his mission. Now, 250 years later, no matter where a Chaplain comes from or what a Chaplain practices, they always have their sailors’ interests at heart. Doing whatever needs to be done to help their crew, whether it is conducting a religious ceremony or extending a hand, a Chaplain will always be there for you.

