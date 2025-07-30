Historic TH-57 Helicopter Landing Aboard USS Lexington Marks End of an Era and Welcomes New Training Aircraft

Photo By Morgan Galvin | A TH-57C Sea Ranger and a TH-73A Thrasher attached to Helicopter Training Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Morgan Galvin | A TH-57C Sea Ranger and a TH-73A Thrasher attached to Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 28 land on the flight deck of decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV 16), Museum on the Bay, in Corpus Christi, Texas, July 30, 2025. This landing commemorates the legacy of the TH-57 training helicopter while showcasing the future of naval aviation with the TH-73. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Galvin) see less | View Image Page

Helicopter Squadron 28 (HT-28) conducted a landing of a TH-57C Sea Ranger helicopter aboard decommissioned aircraft carrier USS Lexington (CV 16) Museum on the Bay, July 30, 2025. The landing honored the legacy of the TH-57C and celebrated the Navy’s transition to the TH-73A Thrasher, the next-generation training helicopter poised to advance the future of rotary-wing aviation.



Based out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, HT-28 is one of the Navy’s advanced helicopter training squadrons, responsible for training hundreds of student naval aviators each year in rotary-wing flight operations. The squadron’s expertise and dedication ensure that naval helicopter pilots are equipped to meet the rigorous demands of operational fleet service around the world.



While in service, the TH-57C trained more than 30,000 naval aviators and will continue to serve as a living tribute to decades of naval aviation excellence aboard USS Lexington Museum.



“The successful landing and transfer of the TH-57C to the USS Lexington Museum honor a remarkable legacy of naval aviation training, especially here in South Texas,” said Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. “The Sea Ranger has prepared generations of pilots for the fleet, and we are proud to preserve its history for future aviators and visitors. At the same time, we welcome the enhanced capabilities the TH-73A brings to our training community.”



The USS Lexington now proudly houses the TH-57C, where it will inspire and educate the public on the history and evolution of naval rotary-wing aviation.



As the Navy celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, this historic event symbolizes the service’s continued commitment to honoring its past while embracing innovation to train tomorrow’s warfighters.