    Coast Guard responds to a vessel marine casualty on St. Marys River

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    July 30, 2025
    Ensign Maximillian Morise
    maximillian.d.morise@uscg.mil
    906-369-5888

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded to a vessel
    marine casualty in the St. Marys River on July 29, 2025.

    At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, the Presque Isle, a 1,000-foot integrated tug and
    barge, reported to the Coast Guard that they experienced a maneuverability issue east of Neebish
    Island in the St. Marys River. The vessel was in ballast and reported no injuries on board and no
    cargo. The vessel is anchored in Hay Lake, and a marine investigation has been initiated by the
    Coast Guard.

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat—Small from
    Station Sault Ste. Marie to respond. The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey of the
    channel and verified it was safe for commercial marine traffic. The St. Marys River is open.

    For further information, please contact Ensign Maximillian Morise, Public Information Officer,
    at 906-369-5888 or email maximillian.d.morise@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

