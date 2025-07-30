Coast Guard responds to a vessel marine casualty on St. Marys River

July 30, 2025
Ensign Maximillian Morise
maximillian.d.morise@uscg.mil
906-369-5888
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded to a vessel
marine casualty in the St. Marys River on July 29, 2025.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, the Presque Isle, a 1,000-foot integrated tug and
barge, reported to the Coast Guard that they experienced a maneuverability issue east of Neebish
Island in the St. Marys River. The vessel was in ballast and reported no injuries on board and no
cargo. The vessel is anchored in Hay Lake, and a marine investigation has been initiated by the
Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat—Small from
Station Sault Ste. Marie to respond. The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey of the
channel and verified it was safe for commercial marine traffic. The St. Marys River is open.
For further information, please contact Ensign Maximillian Morise, Public Information Officer,
at 906-369-5888 or email maximillian.d.morise@uscg.mil.
-USCG-
