Coast Guard responds to a vessel marine casualty on St. Marys River

July 30, 2025

Ensign Maximillian Morise

maximillian.d.morise@uscg.mil

906-369-5888



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded to a vessel

marine casualty in the St. Marys River on July 29, 2025.



At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, the Presque Isle, a 1,000-foot integrated tug and

barge, reported to the Coast Guard that they experienced a maneuverability issue east of Neebish

Island in the St. Marys River. The vessel was in ballast and reported no injuries on board and no

cargo. The vessel is anchored in Hay Lake, and a marine investigation has been initiated by the

Coast Guard.



Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat—Small from

Station Sault Ste. Marie to respond. The Army Corps of Engineers conducted a survey of the

channel and verified it was safe for commercial marine traffic. The St. Marys River is open.



For further information, please contact Ensign Maximillian Morise, Public Information Officer,

at 906-369-5888 or email maximillian.d.morise@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 07.30.2025 21:13 Story ID: 544333 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN