United Nations Command Welcomes New Zealand Army Platoon to Korean Peninsula

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — United Nations Command has welcomed the deployment of a New Zealand Army infantry platoon to the Republic of Korea, where it will train alongside Republic of Korea and United States forces in support of UNC’s ongoing mission to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



“As United Nations Command celebrates its 75th anniversary, UNC is honored to welcome a New Zealand Army infantry platoon to the Korean Peninsula for a valuable training opportunity,” said Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, UNC Deputy Commander. “The platoon’s presence here reflects New Zealand’s steadfast commitment to UNC and to the enduring peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula. For over seven decades, New Zealand has stood firm in support of the shared values we defend together.”



The 35-soldier platoon will train under the UNC banner over the next 90 days at various facilities across the Korean Peninsula, including the Republic of Korea Army’s world-class Korea Combat Training Center.



The New Zealand Army soldiers will be part of the 2nd Infantry Division, the U.S. Army’s only forward stationed division.



2ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo said 2ID looks forward to deepening their partnership with the New Zealand Defence Force.



“We welcome the New Zealand forces coming to join us on the Korean peninsula to train with the 2nd Infantry Division / Republic of Korea-US Combined Division,” Lombardo said.



“This kind of rigorous training with combined forces is unique, as our forces maintain the highest standards of readiness, positioned to deter aggression and respond decisively to any threat in defense of the ROK.”



New Zealand’s commitment to UNC dates back to the Korean War, during which over 6,000 New Zealanders served. Since 1998, the NZDF has maintained a regular presence within the UNC and the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission.



NZDF personnel serve in roles ranging from communication with the Korean People’s Army to reduce risk of misinterpretation, to educating ROK forces on the 1953 Armistice Agreement. NZDF works alongside personnel from the Republic of Korea, 17 other UNC Member States, and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission comprising Sweden and Switzerland.



The latest deployment marks the first time a combat-ready NZ Army infantry platoon has deployed to train with both the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and the United States Army. A second platoon is scheduled to deploy in 2026 and will work with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.



Brig. Jason Dyhrberg, Land Component Commander, said the training would enhance the NZ soldiers’ combat readiness and coalition integration.



“This is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience, work alongside Republic of Korea and United States personnel, and access world-class combat training facilities used by South Korea’s best,” Dyhrberg said. “After three months, our troops will be more familiar with their counterparts’ techniques and tactics and be better able to readily integrate into a coalition warfighting environment.



“We know that the New Zealand Army produces world-class soldiers and officers. This deployment presents another great opportunity to showcase our people, learn new skills, and develop greater levels of combat readiness alongside key international partners. I have no doubt they will do us proud.”



Colonel Rob Loftus, New Zealand Defence Attaché to Korea, said the deployment is designed to deepen interoperability and military-to-military cooperation at the tactical level.



“This will provide our New Zealand soldiers with a fantastic training opportunity to exercise with our military partners on the peninsula,” Loftus said. “They’ll build relationships while putting themselves to the test. The platoon will also participate in several cultural and commemorative activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of United Nations Command and key Korean War battle anniversaries.”

