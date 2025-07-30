TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION AIRSPACE ANNOUNCED OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY THIS WEEKEND

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) has established multiple Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) over Bedminster, New Jersey from Aug 1-3, 2025. General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all FAA Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey regions, specifically FAA NOTAMs 7343, 7346, 7347, 7354, 7357, and 7358.



Following an excessive number of TFR violations earlier in July, general aviation pilots are reminded that checking NOTAMs before each flight is required by the FAA and TFR procedures must be followed.



If required, NORAD armed fighter aircraft will respond to aircraft not following proper procedures within the TFR, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid.



Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.



NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/



Link to B-roll package: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/968175/norad-tfr-violation-response-b-roll-package



Any questions can be directed to the Continental U.S. NORAD Region Public Affairs team:



afnorth.pa.omb@us.af.mil

