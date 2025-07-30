Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Chapter Begins – 314th TRS Assumption of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – The 314th Training Squadron held an assumption of command ceremony at Soldiers Field, Presidio of Monterey, California, July 25.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Kevin Hawkins, officially appointing him as commander of the 314th TRS.

    The 314th TRS is charged with training service members in critical foreign language skills at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. The unit prepares future Air Force linguists for follow-on cryptologic training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.

    As commander, Hawkins will lead the squadron in shaping linguists ready to support global intelligence and national security missions across the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
