A New Chapter Begins – 314th TRS Assumption of Command

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – The 314th Training Squadron held an assumption of command ceremony at Soldiers Field, Presidio of Monterey, California, July 25.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Kevin Hawkins, officially appointing him as commander of the 314th TRS.



The 314th TRS is charged with training service members in critical foreign language skills at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. The unit prepares future Air Force linguists for follow-on cryptologic training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.



As commander, Hawkins will lead the squadron in shaping linguists ready to support global intelligence and national security missions across the Department of Defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 07.30.2025